SAVANNAH, Georgia — Billings golfer Brandon McIver is moving up in the ranks of professional golf.

McIver finished in a six-way tie for 39th place Monday after 72 holes of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

His top-40 finish guaranteed him entry into the first eight events of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.

The Korn Ferry Tour is ranked just below the PGA Tour.

McIver, 29, shot a 3-under-par 281 (67-78-69-67) to secure his spot on next year's tour.

Bo Hoag of Columbus, Ohio, was the medalist at 14-under 270 (67-67-71-65) in the field of 144 golfers.

He will be fully exempt for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

Finishers 2-10 are guaranteed entry into the first 12 events. Finishers 11-40 are guaranteed entry into the first eight events.

After their guaranteed starts, players like McIver will be subject to a reshuffle, where they are reordered in the Korn Ferry Tour's priority ranking based on their season points total.

McIver has been playing on the Adams Pro Tour.

