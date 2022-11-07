SAVANNAH, Georgia — Billings golfer Brandon McIver is moving up in the ranks of professional golf.
McIver finished in a six-way tie for 39th place Monday after 72 holes of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.
His top-40 finish guaranteed him entry into the first eight events of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.
The Korn Ferry Tour is ranked just below the PGA Tour.
McIver, 29, shot a 3-under-par 281 (67-78-69-67) to secure his spot on next year's tour.
Bo Hoag of Columbus, Ohio, was the medalist at 14-under 270 (67-67-71-65) in the field of 144 golfers.
He will be fully exempt for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.
Finishers 2-10 are guaranteed entry into the first 12 events. Finishers 11-40 are guaranteed entry into the first eight events.
After their guaranteed starts, players like McIver will be subject to a reshuffle, where they are reordered in the Korn Ferry Tour's priority ranking based on their season points total.
McIver has been playing on the Adams Pro Tour.
