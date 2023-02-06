Billings golfer Brandon McIver ties for 14th on Korn Ferry Tour Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brandon McIver Photo courtesy Korn Ferry Tour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billings golfer Brandon McIver finished in a 10-way tie for 14th place Sunday at the conclusion of the Panama Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event held in Panama City, Panama.For the 29-year-old McIver, it was his highest finish so far in what is his rookie season on the PGA developmental tour.Playing at the Club de Golf de Panama, McIver shot rounds of 66-77-68-70 to finish at 1-over par 281. The 66, which included four birdies, is his season-low round.Texan Pierceson Coody, who finished at 3-under in regulation play, won in a playoff and received the $180,000 top prize. McIver, a two-time Montana State Amateur champion and Billings West graduate, pocketed $14,605.He has made the cut in two of the first three events and has $18,595 in total earnings.Next up for McIver is the $1 million Astara Golf Championship beginning Thursday in Bogota, Colombia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Korn Ferry Tour Brandon Mciver Billings Golfer Panama City, Panama Pga Developmental Tour Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Feb. 4) Notebook: Plentywood's 'iron five', Chinook's 'mayhem' have both unbeaten in Class C girls Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
