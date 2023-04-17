MISSOULA — Make it a perfect 10 for Justin Balkenbush.

The Conrad native and Billings resident won his 10th Montana state singles handball championship on Sunday at the Peak in Missoula. His 10 Montana Open Singles titles are the third most all-time, behind only Jim Ritter (19) and Bill Peoples (15).

Balkenbush defeated Shelby native Pete Svennungsen, who resides in Spokane, in the championship contest. He pulled out an 11-9 tiebreaker victory after the competitors had split the first two games with identical scores of 21-18.

Billings’ Mike Meyer won his sixth Montana age group state title. He beat East Helena’s John Larson 21-18, 21-7 to repeat as champion in the Diamond Masters division for players 70 and over.

Billings’ Jeff Armstrong also defended his title in his age group. He defeated Missoula’s Kirk Johnson 21-15, 19-21, 11-1 to win the Super Golden Masters division for players 60 and over.

Butte’s Don Foley won the combined Masters/Golden Masters division for players over 40 by going 3-0 in the round-robin format.

Bozeman’s Austin Meyers defeated Emigrant’s Les Seago 21-15, 21-4 to win the A division.

Missoula’s Chris Riley won the B division by going 2-0 in the round-robin bracket.