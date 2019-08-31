GLEN JEAN, W.V. — Billings' Lillie Elkin earned another Spartan Racing North American championship last weekend.
Elkin, 19, was tops among all women in the age group qualifiers section of the West Virginia Trifecta on Saturday, Aug. 24. Her time of two hours, 44.28 minutes at the Spartan Beast race was more than 40 minutes better than the next-best female racer in the 18-24 age group, and she was 40th overall among age group qualifiers.
Last Saturday's victory came less than a year after Elkin earned a Spartan Beast age group victory in California. In May, she topped her age group at the Montana Beast and Sprint in Bigfork and the Big Bear Beast and Sprint in California.
Spartan Beast races cover a 13-mile course with 30-plus obstacles, according to Spartan's website.
