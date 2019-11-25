BILLINGS — Forged from hard work and love for family, the powerlifting mother-daughter duo of Sheryl and Vivienne Shockley turned their sweat, uncompromising will and determination into gold finishes and world records earlier this month at the World Powerlifting Congress Championships in Lahti, Finland.
“Pride and glory aside, the biggest take home was the time spent with one another,” Sheryl said. “Leaving these lasting memories and experiences with Vivienne was the biggest reward.”
Their road to the world stage wasn’t paved overnight. Sheryl’s international quest began at the Big Sky State Games lifting competition in 2007, and Vivienne’s athletic prowess started at the regional Special Olympics when she was in middle school.
“From there we began to compete annually at the Snake River Powerlifting Championships in Idaho Falls, Idaho, every Labor Day weekend,” Sheryl said.
Sheryl, 62, mother of three and grandmother of four, works as an administrative associate in the English Philosophy and honors departments at Montana State Billings.
“Vivienne got me into the sport,” Sheryl recalled. “Vivienne said to me, ‘C’mon mom, we can do it! We can do it together!’ Health awareness is a big deal to us, especially in the fight against osteoporosis.”
Vivienne, 38, is cheerful and laid-back with a bashful smile. The thrift store worker says she competes simply because it’s good for the body, mind and soul.
“These two are very popular among the other competitors,” said Sean McDaniel, the lifting coach at Plaza Fitness. “These two ladies have proven you can do whatever you set your mind to.”
“The powerlifters are a very supportive group,” Sheryl added.
Before competing in the international event in Finland, the two had to qualify in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the American Powerlifting Federation Nationals.
Compete they did. Sheryl took the gold in the women’s masters 60-64, 182-pound weight class. Vivienne took gold in the women’s Special Olympics sub-master 182-pound class.
“God gave us the ability to lift heavy things,” Sheryl said, chuckling. “We do it all for his glory.”
The couple left for Finland on Halloween. With no sponsorship, the Shockleys were on the thrift.
“You can’t put a price tag on this kind of time spent together,” Sheryl said.
The two would take in the Helsinki sights and be tourists by day, but as the sun set the eye on the prize became a vigil over four days of competition.
Sheryl claimed the gold medal in the women’s masters 60-64, 182-pound weight class and set a world record in the squat with 226 pounds. Vivienne also won a gold medal in the women’s Special Olympic sub-master 182-pound weight class, along with the bronze in the women’s open 182-pound class, and set a world record in the deadlift with 310 pounds.
The Shockleys continue to keep up with their fitness, but are unsure if they will be back to Finland for another go-round next year.
“There is life outside of Billings,” Sheryl said, exhaling.
