BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have announced their Champions Indoor Football league schedule for 2023.
The CIF announced the schedule for all eight returning teams — the Outlaws, Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, league champion Salina (Kansas) Liberty, Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka (Kansas) Tropics, and Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals — on Sept. 28.
Each team will have 10 regular-season games and the top-six clubs will qualify for the postseason. The top-two teams in the regular season will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Outlaws and Yellowstone County recently finalized a three-year contract for the Billings franchise to play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for the 2023-25 seasons Outlaws owner Steven Titus said.
Billings’ first game will be a preseason contest at Metra with a date and opponent to be announced. Billings will have an open date in the first week of the season before traveling to Omaha for a March 11 game. The Outlaws’ first home game will be against Topeka March 20 at TDS Fiber Field at First Interstate Arena. Kickoff for home games will be at 6:30 p.m.
Billings also has home games on March 27 against Rapid City, April 22 against Omaha, April 29 against Southwest Kansas and May 13 against Gillette.
The Outlaws’ other road games are April 1 at Gillette, April 8 at Salina, May 6 at Topeka and May 20 at Rapid City.
Billings will have two additional open dates, in Week 7 and Week 13.
The CIF regular season is scheduled to end on May 27.
“I am excited for the 2023 season to get started,” Titus told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We are planning some great games here in Billings against some great opponents. It should be a very exciting season. We are in the process of re-signing the core of our Outlaws team from last season with the emphasis on new, young talent. This year is going to be more difficult to renew some of our veterans due to the league implementing a new salary cap that is about $10,000 per game in player salaries, less than what our team was making last season. However, coach (Kerry) Locklin has been extremely creative working with young talent, and I expect Billings to be competing for a CIF championship next June.”
The CIF will also be holding a national combine in Billings Nov. 19-20 at the Sports Plex. At least five of the CIF teams — Billings, Gillette, Omaha, Rapid City and Salina — will have representatives at the combine with the goal of evaluating and signing potential players.
“We are excited to host the first annual CIF Combine here in Billings,” Titus said. “It will be great to bring perspective players to Billings and show them the first-class facilities we have in store for them if they can make our team. The league has been extremely supportive of making this event happen. Also, we are very thankful for other teams from around the league to make the trek to Billings to host potential CIF athletes. We expect for the event to be open to the public, for the most part. As soon as we have that information, we will let everyone know.”
Billings has also signed a handful of players for next season, including: quarterback Jamario Benson, defensive lineman Sadat Sulley, defensive back Chris Rivers, wide receiver Vic Dean, defensive lineman Tyrone Kelly, defensive lineman Howard Newsome, defensive back Davonte Brown and fullback/linebacker DNerius Antoine.
Benson, Rivers, Brown and Antoine all played for the Outlaws last year.
Sulley and Kelly played for Gillette last season. Sulley and Dean played collegiately at Portland State of the Big Sky Conference.
NOTES: Titus also owns the Mustangs and this year the team will officially be called the Gillette Mustangs. ... It will be the ninth season for the CIF in 2023.
