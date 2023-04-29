BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws indoor football team ended a three-game losing run by winning comfortably over the visiting Southwest (Dodge City) Kansas Storm by a 62-33 margin Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Billings (3-4 overall) picked up its first victory in Champions Indoor Football league play under coach Shon King — who took over for since-departed coach Kerry Locklin earlier this month — on a special night, as original Outlaws player Travis Salter (who is battling advanced colon cancer) had his No. 46 jersey retired in a ceremony.
Outlaws quarterback Jamario Benson threw for four passing touchdowns against the Storm (2-5), while tailback D'Nerius Antoine ran for three more in the blowout win.
Billings goes on the road for its next game against the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics (0-7) at 6:05 p.m. next Saturday. The Outlaws defeated Topeka by a 66-27 margin last month at the Metra.