BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach.
And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team.
Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
The Outlaws made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon and a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
"Real excited, real excited," Locklin told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "It is a promising opportunity and I'm very fortunate to have this opportunity come my way and I'm looking forward to getting to the season."
Titus said Locklin will now be the Outlaws head coach and director of football operations. The Outlaws hope to hire a full-time team president and the GM position will remain vacant for the time being.
Locklin’s bio provided in the Outlaws post says he’s coached at the NFL, CFL, college and indoor levels. He coached in the NFL as a defensive line coach under Rex Ryan with the New York Jets in 2009. This will be the first time Locklin has served as a head coach at the pro, college or semi-pro level.
Locklin is a graduate of New Mexico State University, where he played as a tight end.
He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and played for the Rams that season. He later played for the Denver Broncos in 1987 after playing in the USFL with Arizona.
"Coach Locklin has coached or played football his whole life," said Titus. "He knows everyone in football. He has connections. He has coached football longer than any coach in our league. He has connections nobody else has."
Locklin, 63, succeeds interim head coach Theo Johnson. Johnson became interim head coach when the Outlaws head coach, Brian Schmidt, went on a medical leave in early May.
The Outlaws posted a record of 8-4 during their first year of play as an expansion team in the CIF this past season. The squad lost to eventual league champion Salina (Kansas) 26-14 in the CIF semifinals on June 18.
Titus announced on June 25 that he would be opening a nationwide search to find the next Outlaws coach.
The Outlaws Facebook post on Sunday read: “After an exhaustive search that had qualified candidates throughout the country, team president Steven Titus has chosen former NFL assistant coach Kerry Locklin as the Outlaws' next head coach.”
Titus explained that after going through the interview process, he realized that the right person for the job was already employed by the team. He just had to ask Locklin to switch roles and become head coach.
"I didn't realize what we had is exactly what we needed," Titus said. "I didn't think Coach was interested in coaching, but when him and I sat down and couldn't figure out deals for other coaches we were going to interview, I said, 'Coach, you want to coach next season?' Then we worked out a deal and he wanted to coach us."
Locklin concurred with Titus that the coaching search to fill the Outlaws' vacancy was extensive and a lengthy process. And in the end, the two decided Locklin was the best person for the job.
"That's exactly how it went," Locklin said. "I came up as a GM to help with the transition and everything with Steve becoming owner and as the season unfolded and the playoffs unfolded and the offseason started and we started our search and talking to people it went full circle and came back to me. I'm excited and think it's a great opportunity."
Titus did say that there is the possibility the Outlaws will change leagues to the much larger Indoor Football League, which lists 16 teams on its website. He explained that the timing might make the move difficult for next season due to scheduling, but that he thought there may still be a window to join the IFL for the coming season. If moving to the IFL in 2023 wasn't feasible, the Outlaws would look at joining the league in 2024.
"Right now, the finalization of the league and scheduling is still to be determined. My end goal for the Outlaws is we need to be in the IFL. We need to be playing on a national stage and teams all across the country and that’s where we need to be," Titus said.
The Outlaws could also choose to stay in the CIF, which featured eight teams last year, Titus said. In the inaugural season of the IFL in 2009, a previous team that played in Billings, also nicknamed the Outlaws, won the league title. The former Billings franchise also won the IFL title in 2010. The Outlaws' Sunday Facebook post said a press conference introducing Locklin, and announcing the team's schedule and what league the team plays in this coming season will be held in early October.
"I would be very optimistic for it to be this next year," said Titus of the possible league switch. "The IFL and CIF haven't released their schedule yet. With no schedule released, it could be next year. There would have to be a lot of work to check schedules and arena availability. It's not impossible at this point. We haven't signed a league affiliation with any league yet, and are looking at our options. I'm a firm believer in getting more interest and more turnout at our games and in my mind that's with the IFL."
As for Locklin, the league the Outlaws play in doesn't change his goals for the team.
"No it doesn't," Locklin answered when asked if the team's goal differed depending on what league it competed in. "Either way you have to win. You have to have topquality players to win at the CIF level and the IFL level. The same with the coaches. You have to believe in what our goal is and what Steve's goal is. We want to win and make this the premier team of the league, whether it be the CIF or IFL. There is a great fan base here and historically they have always supported this team and the franchise. We want to continue that and make this team and franchise the team of Montana. It's the Montana Outlaws, specifically Billings, but we want it to be the whole state of Montana and represent them."
