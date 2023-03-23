Billings Outlaws vs. Topeka Tropics

The Billings Outlaws' Vincent Espinoza reacts after throwing for a touchdown in a 66-27 victory over the Topeka Tropics at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Monday. Espinoza earned the Champions Indoor Football offensive player of the week award for his efforts in the victory. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Billings Outlaws quarterback Vincent Espinoza earned the Champions Indoor Football league offensive player of the week award for his performance in Billings' 66-27 victory over the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics on Monday at TDS Fiber Field at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Espinoza was 13 of 17 passing for 133 yards. He accounted for four total touchdowns, with three passing and one rushing and didn't throw an interception.