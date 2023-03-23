The Billings Outlaws' Vincent Espinoza reacts after throwing for a touchdown in a 66-27 victory over the Topeka Tropics at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Monday. Espinoza earned the Champions Indoor Football offensive player of the week award for his efforts in the victory.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Billings Outlaws quarterback Vincent Espinoza earned the Champions Indoor Football league offensive player of the week award for his performance in Billings' 66-27 victory over the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics on Monday at TDS Fiber Field at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Espinoza was 13 of 17 passing for 133 yards. He accounted for four total touchdowns, with three passing and one rushing and didn't throw an interception.
Espinoza threw a nine-yard touchdown to Deshon Williams in the second quarter and later in the period found Williams for a 33-yard score. Espinoza had a two-yard TD run in the second quarter as Billings scored 34 points in the period to lead 40-21 at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Espnioza had his third touchdown pass when he connected with Jo-El Shaw for a 7-yard score.
With the victory, Billings improved to 1-1 on the season. The Tropics dropped to 0-2.
The Outlaws are scheduled to host the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals Monday at the Metra at 6:30 p.m. Rapid City will bring an 0-2 record into the contest.