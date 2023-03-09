Kerry Locklin

 LARRY MAYER, 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — For Kerry Locklin, Friday will mark a first in his long football career.

It will be his debut as a head coach when the visiting Billings Outlaws meet the Omaha (Nebraska) Beef at 6 p.m. in a Champions Indoor Football league game.

