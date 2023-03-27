BILLINGS — With a less-than-100% receiving corps, the Billings Outlaws were forced to adapt against the Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

An opening-kickoff touchdown and five rushing scores later for Billings en route to a win Monday, consider that challenge to be successfully completed — with emphasis.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier