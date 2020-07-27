BILLINGS — Jackson Schaubel pitched a two-hitter Monday night and the Billings Scarlets defeated the Missoula Mavericks 8-1 in the opening game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.
Schaubel struck out six in seven innings and walked one.
Teammates Nathan Dewar, Jarron Wilcox and Michael Feralio supplied two hits apiece. The Scarlets finished with 11 hits.
Dane Fraser stroked a triple for the Mavericks. Charlie Kirgan had a run-scoring single for the visitors.
The Scarlets led 6-0 after the first two innings.
In the second game, Missoula jumped ahead 3-1 after three innings and went on to win 3-2.
Peyton Stevens doubled for the Mavericks. Bridger Johnson, Zach Hangas, Stevens and Andrew Claussen were responsible for two hits apiece.
Nolan McCaffery was the winning pitcher for Missoula. He struck out seven batters and walked two in 6.1 innings.
The Scarlets received two hits from Dewar.
