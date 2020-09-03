BILLINGS — The boys and girls golf teams from Billings Senior triumphed at the Pryor Creek Triangular on Thursday at the John Walker Course.
The Bronc boys prevailed with a 336 score, followed by Billings West 353 and Billings Skyview 359. On the girls side, Senior was first at 369, followed by West 378 and Skyview 380.
Logan Connolly of Skyview was the boys medalist at four-over-par 75. Senior's Siam Wilailuck was second at 79.
Kadence Fischer of West and Cierra Sundheim of Skyview tied for top honors for the girls at 84. Meilyn Armstrong of Skyview placed third at 85.
