BELGRADE — Olivia LaBeau compiled nine kills, 11 digs, six aces and three blocks Thursday night as Billings Senior won at Belgrade 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in Class AA volleyball.

The winning Broncs also received 23 assists and four aces from Emma Hanson and 19 digs from Ashley Bough.

Belgrade was led by the six kills and 10 digs of Taylor Thomas. Teammate Tycelee Bowler added 18 digs, while Delanee Hicks chipped in with 18 assists.

