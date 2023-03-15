BILLINGS — Dylan Donahue had a realization last Friday.
The 2011 Billings West graduate wanted to play football again.
Last year as a defensive end, Donahue was one of Billings’ top players as the Outlaws played in their inaugural season, competing in the Champions Indoor Football league.
Donahue, who was listed on the Outlaws training camp roster as 6-foot-3, 260 pounds last season, had decided in the offseason that he wasn’t going to return for the 2023 campaign.
But as Donahue watched on YouTube as the Outlaws lost 47-19 at the Omaha Beef in both teams’ season opener last Friday, that desire to play football quickly started to come back.
After all, the 30-year-old Donahue — who was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and played four games for the team that season — had poured his heart and soul into last year’s Outlaws team and he still loves the game of football.
“This time last week, it wasn’t even a thought in my mind,” Donahue told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in an interview Wednesday after it was announced he had signed a one-year deal with the Outlaws.
After watching the game, Donahue knew he wanted to help Billings toward its goal of winning a championship this year.
So, he reached out to Outlaws owner Steven Titus.
“I called Steve after the game and was just checking in and offered my help,” Donahue said.
Titus said he was happy to hear from Donahue and is ecstatic he is once again a member of the Outlaws.
“We are thrilled,” said Titus of signing Donahue. “When I took over Billings, he was the first person I talked to and ever since then I’ve always trusted his intuition and he’s never guided me in the wrong direction.
“I trust Dylan to get the job done and be a pivotal component to a 2023 championship run.”
Donahue, the Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 at West Georgia as a defensive end, is set to play in the Outlaws home opener against the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics (0-1) Monday at 6:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“Hell, yeah, I’m excited and I’m more ready than I was last year, mentally and physically,” said Donahue, who signed with last year’s Outlaws team late in training camp.
Donahue said he was counting down the days until Monday.
“I cannot wait. I am definitely in better shape, more explosive, stronger and faster,” he said. “Just my conditioning is where I’m lacking. I’ve had five days to prepare for this season. I’ll be good for Monday, though.”
Donahue, who has also had stints in the Canadian Football League and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, is the owner of an asphalt and concrete repair business in Billings. Donahue said he isn’t looking to use the spot on the Outlaws as a stepping stone to a higher level of football, explaining he's happy to be playing in front of his hometown fans for the Outlaws.
He enjoyed playing for the Outlaws last year and hopes to have another successful season in the CIF. Donahue said he personally is gratified playing football and also appreciates indoor football as an entertainment outlet for the fans, especially in Billings.
“I think I’m going to commit to the Outlaws for a while and work in the community,” Donahue said. “I can’t really justify leaving Billings with my business, so why not just play football here.”
Come Monday night at Metra, Donahue plans on chasing down quarterbacks and bringing down ball carriers.
“I can’t wait to play football again,” he said.
NOTES: Outlaws offensive coordinator Gabriel Martinez resigned earlier this week. Billings officials have interviewed candidates for the position and hope to have a new OC soon.
