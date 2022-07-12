Bitterroot Red Sox

Members of the state championship winning 10-and-under Bitterroot Red Sox. They'll represent Montana in the regionals in Kennewick, Washington.

 Contributed by Jillian Mertz

MISSOULA — Despite losing in pool play to Kalispell, the Bitterroot Red Sox 10-and-under baseball team ran through the bracket and will represent Montana at next week's regionals in Kennewick, Washington. 

The Red Sox avenged the loss to Kalispell by beating the same team in the state championship game en route to earning the berth. No scores or stats were available. 

