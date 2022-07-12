MISSOULA — Despite losing in pool play to Kalispell, the Bitterroot Red Sox 10-and-under baseball team ran through the West bracket and will represent Montana at next week's regionals in Kennewick, Washington.
The Red Sox avenged the loss to Kalispell by beating the same team in the state championship game en route to earning the berth. No scores or stats were available.
The Red Sox will be joined at regionals by the Bozeman Bucks, who won the East bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.