SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Boulder-Arrowhead erupted for six runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over Gillette, Wyoming, in a loser-out game at the Little League Majors 11-12 boys baseball Mountain Region Tournament on Monday.
The game was halted after 3.5 innings due to the mercy rule.
With the win, the Boulder-Arrowhead All-Stars of Billings – the Montana state champion – rebounded from a 4-2 loss to Paseo Verde Little League of Henderson, Nevada, in the first round on Sunday.
B-A will play the loser of Tuesday’s semifinal between Paseo Verde and Snow Canyon Little League of Utah in a semifinal/loser-out game on Thursday at 1 p.m. Mountain time.
Snow Canyon, from Santa Clara, Utah, defeated Gillette 7-4 in a first-round game on Sunday.
B-A leadoff batter Carter Buchanan was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, No. 3 hitter Brendan Warn batted 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs, and Jayc Walter was 2 for 2 with a run and two RBIs in the victory on Monday.
Braden Guisti was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Jackson Bender scored twice and drove in one runner.
Billings totaled nine hits with Warn smacking a triple and Grady Martin hitting a double.
Jack Nielsen added a 1-for-2 performance at the plate and drove in a run for the Boulder-Arrowhead.
Warn was the starting pitcher for Billings. He pitched the first three innings and limited Gillette to only three hits. He whiffed four and walked one, while also hitting a batter.
Tyce Parker recorded the final three outs and didn’t allow any hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Boulder-Arrowhead tacked on a single run in the bottom of the second and four more in the third.
All of Gillette’s hits were singles, with one each by Lager Little, Ryder Hess and Corbin Baysinger.
