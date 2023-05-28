Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MISSOULA — Montana State assistant golf coach Joey Lovell shot a 5-under round of 66 Sunday and leads the Barnett Memorial by two strokes heading into Monday's final round at the Missoula Country Club.

Lovell's two-day total is 8-under 134. Chris Goldan of Belgrade sits two strokes back at 136 and there is a two-way tie for third between Missoula's Bill Dunn and Justin Meier at 137.

Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula led the senior flight by a stroke over John Bohyer at press time Sunday night. He had five holes left to play.

Samantha Benson led the ladies flight by three strokes at press time Sunday. She had six holes left to play.