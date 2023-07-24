BUTTE – Saturday’s races marked the 17th edition of the Butte 100.

The event has come a long way since its inaugural race in 2007, with the field growing from 50 local riders to nearly 500 from all across the country.

There were 391 participants from Montana, with over 100 out-of-state racers making the journey to Butte for a chance on the mountain course. Riders descended upon the Mining City from 17 other states, including Texas, West Virginia and Florida.

It’s an event that brings people together. And while some might only see what race day looks like, none of it would be possible without the work and effort that goes on behind the scenes.

“It’s teamwork. From the people who flag the course, to the aid station volunteers and then the volunteers here with search and rescue. It’s a big production,” said Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce.

For a better understanding of what goes into the production, Sorini says the planning will begin for the 2024 Butte 100 in two weeks.

Sorini and her family doesn't mind all of the work that goes into it — they truly enjoy it — as it’s an event near and dear to their heart.

“My husband rode in the first one and had been involved with it since day one. I always loved it and loved biking myself. When he passed away in 2016, Bob Wagner, who owned it, was going to sell it (Butte 100). I didn’t even know that you bought a race, to be honest. So I did it, and I thought ‘We have to make this work,’” Sorini said.

The 25-mile race is called the Sorini 25 in honor of Sorini’s late husband, Peter.

Since purchasing the event in 2016, Sorini and her family have been a vital part of its growth. Along with the help of her three daughters (Gia, Marietta and Bella) and countless volunteers, they have continued to put on an event that keeps the racers coming back.

For serious mountain bikers, it has become a race worth travelling to. A true hidden gem in terms of the atmosphere and difficulty.

“It’s a really beautiful race and it’s also really hard. It kind of kicks you when you’re down, because all of the hard stuff is in the second half,” back-to-back Butte 100 champion Chris Mehlman said.

“I can say for sure that this is the hardest 100-miler that I’ve ever done. It’s quite technical in the second half. It’s the secret hardest 100-miler out there.”

Mehlman completed the race with a time of 9:13:11, over an hour before the rest of the field. It was 23 minutes slower than his winning time from a year ago, due in part to the scorching heat.

“It feels good. I definitely was slower than last year, the heat was crazy,” Mehlman said.

With 65 competitors from Butte, Aiden Sorich was the fastest of the local riders, taking fifth place in the 100-mile trek. The 17-year-old completed the flagship race for the first time, and did it with a time of 10:43:11.

And when racers cross the finish line, they are greeted by a crowd of supporters, food, beverages and more.

“It’s awesome. It’s really cool to finish and have everyone here, they do a great job,” Mehlman said.

From the competitors to the volunteers, it is an event that people are glad to be a part of.

With all of the enthusiasm surrounding Saturday’s races, the Butte 100 looks like it will be a fixture in Butte for years to come.

“It means a lot to us because we did it in my husband’s honor, but what it means to the community is huge,” Sorini said.