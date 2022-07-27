BUTTE — A 50-mile bike race up and down rocky terrain over the course of five to eight hours might keep the average person off their bike — or any seat, for that matter — for at least a few days.
Not the case for those in Butte’s robust cycling scene.
Three days after the Butte 100 mountain bike races, local riders have already returned to the trails feeling fulfilled, ready and, understandably, sore.
"The effort it took was probably more than I’ve ever put out in that race before," Jesse Myers said. "I’m still hurting from it; sitting in the recliner right now."
Myers, a two-time Butte 50 winner, set the Butte 50 record on Saturday for fastest time using a single-speed bike. On Sunday, Myers went for a recovery ride.
"I got back on the bike just to spin out my legs," Myers said. "I found a nice creek coming out of the mountains and sat in there for half an hour straight, just icing my legs down."
Such is the life of competitive endurance athletes. Especially ones who look for an added challenge to an inherently grueling event.
A single-speed bike means there’s no lower gear for the climbs and no higher gear for the downhill or sprint portions. If a rider wants to get up a hill faster, that’s up to their legs and willpower. If a rider wants to take it easy on a level stretch of the course, they should prepare to get passed by riders able to pedal more efficiently on geared bikes.
The only other option for Myers was to pull his feet from the pedals and walk.
"I got off my bike and my legs just locked up, so that didn’t work out too good," Myers said. "It was better just to ride."
Myers’ only other respite came immediately after the most demanding sections of the course: the climbs.
"That’s the only time I can recover, when I get to the descents," Myers said. "It was worth making it to the top of the climb just to have that little break."
Even the flatter, supposedly easier stretches of the trail are extra work for single-speed racers.
"I’m spinning at 130 RPMs, my heart rate is over threshold, even on the flats," Myers said. "And I got smoked on the starting loop because it’s mostly flat and slightly downhill. All the top riders rode away from me, but I caught them on the climbs."
While Myers was setting a new record with a single-speed time of 5:07:34, his record for a geared time in the Butte 50 was broken by Chad Barentsen of Colorado, who won the event in 4:41:10.
"I traded that course record for a new one," Myers said.
It’s not all about top-three finishes and record times for everyone, even other riders capable of such feats.
For Butte’s Jamie Ritter, she views the race as a solo event, a vacuum in which she’s competing with only herself.
"Making the podium is nice but I can’t control what anyone else does," Ritter said. "They put in their training time, they showed up for the race. So podium’s not my goal, I normally set a time goal."
The 29-year-old med student finished ninth in the women’s 50 with a time of 6:47:27.
"In previous years that time would have possibly been a top five (finish), depending on who shows up," Ritter said.
She doesn’t mind slipping down the leaderboard if it means the Butte 100 is attracting greater competition, especially on the women’s side.
"It was just great to see so many women at the race and so many fast women," Ritter said. "It’s great to see women making their mark on athletics and really showing up in big numbers for these races."
Ritter is doing her part to further bolster the next generation of Butte racers as a coach with Butte's Copper Sprockets, a youth cycling club.
"It's something I really, really enjoy, especially coaching our girls," Ritter said.
A welcome addition to this year's women’s 50 was Butte native Krista Birkelo, who returned to race weekend after an extended absence from the event.
Birkelo took sixth with a time of 6:29:38.
Not bad for a rider who hadn’t competed in an official race in three years, and didn’t know she would be racing in the Butte 50 until her boyfriend surprised her with a registration just a couple of months ago.
"I didn’t start training for it till about three weeks before, four weeks before," Birkelo said.
That’s not unusual for Birkelo, 43, who said she was never a fan of intense, deliberate training, even in her more aggressive racing days.
"I’m not really not a trainer, honestly. I just ride all the time," Birkelo said with a laugh. "I typically ride almost every day of the year."
A mindset calibrated to enjoy the experience rather than best a previous time or self-imposed deadline allowed her to more easily work through the race’s inevitable challenges, like when she cramped in the middle of the race.
"In the past, that would have really messed with my head," Birkelo said. "(But) because I didn’t have expectations, it didn’t really faze me. I just kind of did what I needed to do to get back on my bike and keep moving.
"I basically just go in and ride how I feel and make sure that I’m having fun."
Birkelo is now is a physician in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She raced in the Butte 100 twice and just completed her fourth Butte 50.
The experienced racer even finished the 50 on a single-speed bike years back and is contemplating racing another 50-mile race on a single-speed bike at the end of the summer.
All three riders agree the Butte 100 races (the 100, 50 and Sorini 25) are special, and enjoy seeing the event grow in terms of competition and notoriety each year.
"That race is put on really well. It's so well supported," Birkelo said. "It can be a very painful, difficult race, but the support and people that come out make it enjoyable no matter what."
Myers said the combination of its natural aesthetics and high level of difficulty make the Butte 100 a unique event.
"We’ve got an epic single track on the Continental Divide. It’s beautiful. It flows real well and it’s fun to ride," Myers said. "And I think that the physical challenge of draws people. They call it the toughest race in the country. That rings pretty true when you do it."
Especially when you do it on a single-speed, something Myers might not be eager to repeat.
"I would consider it,” Myers said. “I don’t know if I would do it."
