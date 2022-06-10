BUTTE — Before the first game of the Hit the Pit youth softball tournament on Friday evening, one Butte coach stressed to his team the importance of communication.
The coaches were focused on communicating the hows and whys of good, fundamental softball, and used repetitive, easy-to-remember phrases to get their points across Helena Austin Field at Longfellow Park.
"Get it in! Get it in! Get it in!" the coaches said, urging their outfielders to throw the ball back to the infield.
"Cover! Cover! Cover!" they said to the pitcher who wasn't anticipating the runner on third to make a break for home as the catcher ran to retrieve a passed ball.
The Butte third base coach clapped his hands and told his batter, now down to her last strike, "You gotta protect now!"
Even a Butte player got in on the coaching. "Eat it! Eat it! Eat it!" she shouted to the catcher who was tempted to throw the ball down to second base.
Every other Butte and Helena player in the 10u game communicated, though perhaps with a slightly different perspective than their coaches.
The Helena players started their communication during pre-game warm-ups.
"Watch the pitcher, watch the watch the pitcher. Watch the pitcher, see if she can pitch!" they shouted in unison.
The catcher, infield and outfield were next on the scouting-focused chant, which ended with "Watch the whole team, see if they can play!"
After Butte scored in the bottom of the first inning, the scoring player started a solo verse from the dugout.
"Yeah I feel special, yeah I feel great, yeah I feel special, I just stepped on home plate!"
A dugout full of teammates then joined in for the chorus, a repeat of the chant, only this time saying "we" instead of "I."
When a Helena player safely stole second base, another clever cheer broke out behind the chain link barrier as she dusted off her uniform.
"She stole on you, she stole on you. While you were picking your nose, she was up on her toes!"
No matter the words, rhythm or rhymes, the message of every chant and cheer was the same.
We're playing softball, and we're going to have fun.
That mission statement was supported by Butte Magic 12u head coach Amanda Badovinac after her team beat the Anaconda Misfits 14-0 in four innings at Father Sheehan Park.
"What I love about softball is the sportsmanship. I mean, they're out there cheering for everybody, they're in the dugout chanting," Badovinac said. "There's just something about softball that is just so much fun. And it just makes me excited because I just want them to love this game as much as I do."
Magic's 12u team had a lot to cheer in their opening game of pool play.
They scored three in the first, seven in the second and four in the third. When the Anaconda Misfits were held off the board in the top of the fourth the umpires called the game on account of the run rule.
Butte also brought at least nine batters to the plate every inning, including 10 in the second.
"I'm very proud of this team, more than anything," Badovinac said. "I think a lot of things are very positive.
"Every single one of them did something really well."
Friday was the official start of the Magic's travel season. The 12u team played a couple exhibition games in Manhattan last weekend as it geared up for tournament play after two months of team practices.
Rigby Bauer was dominant in the circle for Butte. She allowed only one baserunner in three innings, and that was due to a dropped third strike in the second inning. Bauer struck out six batters, including three in the third inning.
Braelynn Schelin closed the game for Butte in the fourth inning with two strikeouts and a pop-out to short.
Badovinac said both pitchers work hard in the offseason and train with a pitching coach.
"Those two are our two main pitchers," Badovinac said. "They put the time in, they work hard, they are consistent."
Sawyer Svejkowsy hit a two-run single in the second inning to drive in Butte's ninth and 10th runs.
Evyn Tippett drove in a run with a ground out to first.
Schelin and Evyn Smith scored Butte's first two runs on wild pitches in the first, and Tippett drove in Rigby when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Kodee Badovinac hit a two-run single to put Butte up 12-0 in the third. She also hit a single to third in the first inning. Smith hit an RBI single to left and Svejkowsy scored on a passed ball to get Butte to 14.
Natalie Osterman hit a single and walked from the leadoff spot.
Badovinac's 12u team will play Manhattan at 11 a.m. on Saturday and then Lolo Elite at 2 p.m. Both games will be at Father Sheehan Park.
The Magic 10u team plays the Dillon Dynamite at 11 a.m. and the Bozeman Stealers at 3:30 p.m., both at Helen Austin Field.
The Magic 14u team plays the Dillon Dynamite at noon and the SilverStorm of Helena at 6 p.m., both at Stodden Park Field 3.
Magic's 16-18 team, coached by Chunky Thatcher, played the Bozeman Stealers at 8 p.m. Friday evening. Thatcher's team plays two games at Stodden Park Field 1 on Saturday. First at 9 a.m. against the SkyRiders of Cut Bank and then at 4:30 p.m. against Missoula Elite.
There are 47 teams at the Hit the Pit tournament. They are divided by age into four divisions: 10u, 12u, 14u and 16-18.
Friday and Saturday's games are pool play and Sunday will be bracket play.
Butte's 10u team beat Helena 15-12.
No other scores were available at press time.
