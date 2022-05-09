BUTTE — He isn't worried about chores. He's not dwelling about homework for Hillcrest Elementary. He's not yet visualizing the upcoming baseball season.
Miles Choquette is just shooting.
"I don't think about anything," Miles, 11, said on his way to baseball practice Monday evening.
When he's at the foul line, nothing but the task at hand is going through his head.
Miles' clear-minded focus and diligent work ethic helped him place fourth at the National Elks Hoop Shoot contest on April 30 in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.
"We're just so proud of him for placing as high as he did," said Ashley Choquette, Miles' mom.
Miles sank 20 of his 25 attempts, just one off his personal best and four behind winner Madox Hodges of Spokane, Washington, who missed just one shot in the finals.
So, does Miles feel good about his fourth-place finish?
"Uh, kind of," he said with a sigh.
After four straight wins on the way to nationals, Miles was shooting for another first-place trophy.
"I think he felt his expectations were higher for himself," Ashley said. "But he bounced back. I think he was a little bummed at first but he's still pretty excited now."
Miles plans to be back next year, and he's already got his training regimen planned.
"Just shoot a lot," he said.
Matt Choquette, Miles' dad, said his son "wants to put in even more time than he did last year" and try to return to nationals and win it in 2023.
"It's going to be tough, but Miles said he's going to try and put in the time to do it," Matt said.
The ever-active Miles is always practicing or competing in something, but as next basketball season nears his focus will be back on the hardwood.
"In the winter, he has a basketball in his hand every day," Matt said. "Even if he's not practicing free throws, he's still shooting or doing something almost every day."
Nationals was the fifth and final stop for the Hoop Shoot contest. Miles had won the Butte No. 240 Lodge contest, followed by the district contest at Straugh Gymnasium at University of Montana Western. Winners of district advanced to the Montana State contest at Park County High School in Livingston on Feb. 5, and the state winners competed at regionals in Rapid City, South Dakota, on March 12.
Miles needed more than 25 shots to punch his ticket to nationals. Both Miles and a challenger finished with 21 made free throws and entered into a five-shot playoff. Miles made all five of his shots to advance, just as he had done in playoffs at the state and district levels.
Miles' friends were impressed by his victories at every level.
"They thought it was really cool I made it that far," Miles said.
The trip to nationals offered Miles his first look at the Windy City, where he competed in the home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. Miles said Chicago was the biggest city he's ever visited.
"I like it," Miles said. "(But) I like to live in Butte more."
There are three age groups (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) with separate boys and girls competitions for each group. One winner drained all 25 shots at nationals, four made 24 and one shooter won with 22 free throws made.
No winner has made less than 20 free throws since 1988, and not since 2010 did the title go to a shooter who made less than 22.
He's got his work cut out for him but according to Miles there's no secret or shortcut for those who want to shoot free throws as well as players like himself or his favorite NBA star, Damian Lillard (career 89% from the foul line).
"I don't know, just practice a lot," he said.
