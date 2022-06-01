BUTTE — How does one know they’re ready to compete in the Special Olympics?
According to Butte’s Dalan Dagen, you don’t.
“You just go out there and do it,” Dagen said before hopping into the pool for practice at the Butte YMCA on Tuesday evening.
It was the final practice for Dagen, 23, and Kallie Robbins, 25, before they leave for Orlando, Florida, to compete in the swimming events at the Special Olympics USA Games. The swimming events take place from June 6-10 in the Rosen Aquatic Center.
Dagen and Robbins compete for the Butte Independent Eagles, which provides athletic opportunities for special needs athletes after they leave the public school system.
Dagen swims the 50-meter freestyle, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke. Robbins also does the 50 free, along with the 100 free and 50 breaststroke.
The duo leaves for Great Falls on Friday and flies to Florida on Saturday.
When Robbins found out she was going to Orlando, her excitement was twofold.
“When I got a phone call from my dad, my dad told me that I was going to Special Olympics for USA, I said ‘Oh cool, that’s awesome, I’m excited to swim again,’” Robbins said. “And then when he told me it was in Orlando, Florida, I started crying. I started bawling on the phone. I just, I couldn’t handle it."
Why would the mention of Orlando, Florida, reduce someone to tears?
“It’s my favorite place in the whole world," Robbins said.
Robbins will be making her fourth visit to Orlando, and more importantly, Disney World. She's been an avid Disney devotee ever since her brother Shawn got her into the ever-expanding media empire.
“My favorite movie of all-time is (The) Lion King,” Robbins said.
When she's not spending her time in Orlando enjoying the most magical place on Earth, there's still the small detail of competing in the Special Olympics.
Robbins is most confident in the 100 free though her favorite event, the 200 free, is not offered at the USA Games in her bracket. Robbins' her goal is to "just do my best as much as I can."
Both her and Dagen's times have improved since they first learned a year ago they were going to the Games, something noticed by Team Montana coach Kim Farley, who visited Butte last week.
“She was enthused with how much their times have improved,” Eagles coach and Kallie's father, Gary Robbins, said. “They’ve come a long ways. They’ve both been at it for a year.”
Farley has coached for the Special Olympics for more than 20 years, though this will be her first year at the national stage.
"I've always wanted to go coach at a higher level," Farley told Special Olympics Montana sports director Scott Hill. "I just wanted to be a part of that and see the athletes shine in a whole different level than what we see here in the state of Montana."
Bozeman swimmer Kaden Rosenstein and Great Falls swimmer Nicole Brevik round out Team Montana.
The Butte swimmers met the rest of Team Montana on a video call and Kallie Robbins said coach Farley is "a really nice lady."
Not only will Dagen be making his first trip to Disney World, but it will be his first time traveling by air.
“I’ve always wanted to go on an airplane, I’ve always wanted to fly, so this will be fun,” Dagen said.
Though he hasn't ventured outside of Montana, traveling is one of Dagen's favorite parts of being in the Special Olympics.
“I love being on the road,” Dagen said.
His favorite place to visit has been Libby and its Kootenai Falls. He's also an outdoorsman who likes to camp, hike and fish at Canyon Ferry near Helena.
When Dagen first got word that he was going to Orlando, he played it cool, something that's been harder to do as the Games near.
“I wasn’t excited about it at first,” Dagen said. “As soon as it got closer and closer like it is now, I’m like, really excited.”
Dagen just wants to enjoy the experience and soak up as much as he can. He's been focusing lately on his backstroke technique and said his goals are “competing, swimming, get the medals, (and) try to ride every single ride."
For Robbins, her trip to Orlando has a special purpose. She is dedicating her performance at the Special Olympics to her uncle Randy, who died of COVID last year.
“When I called him on the phone and told him I was going to USA (Special Olympics) he was excited about it,” Kallie Robbins said. “I’m going to try my best to make him proud.”
Dagen credits Gary Robbins with maximizing his potential as an athlete.
Coach Robbins says "they're a pretty good group of kids" and is quick to mention other Eagles who push Dagen and Kallie Robbins in practice every week.
The Eagles are Josh Reel, Tristin Grogan, Bryce Bailey, BJ Macumber and Jessica Kerr.
