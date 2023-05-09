MISSOULA — Zac Jones of Utah carded a 6-under 65 to win the U.S. Open local qualifier Tuesday at the Missoula Country Club.

The BYU golfer earned one of three spots in final qualifying. The other two spots went to Nate Plaster and Daniel Kim of Washington, who tied for second at 4-under 67.

The next round of qualification among the remaining 530 golfers competing for one of the U.S. Open's 156 spots will take place at one of 10 sites throughout the U.S. on May 22 and June 5. This year's U.S. Open is June 15-18 at The Los Angeles County Club.

Matt Marshall of Darby, who won the local qualifier last year, just missed out on advancing. He tied for third with a 3-under score of 68.