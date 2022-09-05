Volleyball athletics from Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western were honored by the Frontier Conference Monday as players of the week.
Carroll outside hitter Katherine McEuen was the attacker of the week, while Western's Kaylee Fritz was recognized as the week's top setter.
Ayla Embry of Rocky was the defender of the week.
The No. 20 Saints went 0-4 at a tournament in Nebraska, but McEuen averaged 3.28 kills and 2.73 digs per set. She is a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter from Spokane, Washington.
Western compiled a 1-3 record at the Arizona Christian Tournament. Fritz, a 5-7 sophomore from Kalispell, averaged seven assists and 2.91 per set.
She had 31 assists and 11 digs in a win over Benedictine Mesa.
Embry, a 5-4 senior libero from Bozeman, won her second defender award in just the third week of the season. It is her 16th player of the week honor in her Rocky career.
At a tournament in Iowa, facing mostly nationally ranked teams, the Battlin' Bears went 0-4 with Embry averaging 6.53 digs per set.
She finished with 37 digs against Northwestern College.
