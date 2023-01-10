BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league, of which the Billings Outlaws are a member, has recently announced new playoff guidelines and rule changes on extra points for the 2023 season.
Both announcements were made in press releases in the last week.
This year will be the 10th season of CIF football, and the second for the Billings Outlaws who play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
There are eight teams in the league this coming season and six teams will qualify for the postseason with the quarterfinals starting on June 3. The first two seeds will have a bye the first week.
The third seed will host the sixth seed and the fourth seed will entertain the fifth seed in Week One of the playoffs. Reseeding occurs after each round of the playoffs.
The semifinals will be contested on June 10 and the championship game is June 17.
The PAT attempt rules have also been tweaked in the hopes of adding "an extra level of excitement to the game for the fans," a CIF release said.
The rules remain unchanged for an attempted kick from the two-yard line. A successful PAT kick is worth one point. If a team runs or passes successfully, they earn two points. A team can run or pass even if they are set for a kick attempt.
However, the fun begins if a team chooses to go for a three- or four-point play after scoring a touchdown.
If a team elects to go for three points, the ball will be placed at the five-yard line. A successful run or pass conversion will be worth three points.
For a four-point conversion attempt, the football is placed at the 10-yard line. If the team runs or passes the ball successfully into the goal area they earn four points.
If attempting a three-point or four-point PAT, a squad must declare their intentions to the official. Once the decision is made, it can't be changed. The officials will announce the decision to spectators in the arena.
The CIF season begins in early March.
