BUTTE — Brendan Tracy was 10 years old when he raced for the first time. Six years later, he looks to race in front of his father for the first time in Montana and benefit The Children's Heart Foundation, a cause very close to his heart.
The 16-year-old is a native of Las Vegas and has worked his way up the ranks of racing. He began racing go-karts in Las Vegas and recently moved up to the Legend car division.
While his dream is to compete at the highest level of the sport, he has a much more personal goal this summer in Montana.
"I've been racing down here in Vegas with my mom and my step-dad. My dad's never seen me behind the wheel of a race car," Tracy said. "My dad's side of the family lives in Montana, so it's a more sentimental thing."
Tracy, who spends his summers in Anaconda with his father, was excited to learn of a race to take place in Polson on July 17. Competing in the race would allow his father to watch him in-person, and would also help him gain experience on new tracks.
While the idea of racing in Montana felt like a no-brainer to Tracy, the path to Polson has not been easy. Unable to take his car to Montana, he has to rent one for the race and also cover additional expenses to participate.
"To get to that race I have to rent a car. I'm also looking at about six grand money-wise," Tracy said. "And I'm hoping to reach my sponsorship goal to help me get there."
In addition to the funds needed for travel and participation, Tracy must find Montana-based sponsors in order to compete. His father and aunt, Tim and Sara Tracy, noticed Tracy's needs and quickly reached out to the Montana community.
Tim and Sara Tracy launched a GoFund Me fundraiser (https://gofund.me/8caad025) for their son on Tuesday, which has already raised over $200. Brendan Tracy said he felt speechless knowing that people, both friends and strangers, were supporting his mission.
"I wasn't really aware of it (the fundraiser) when it happened but I am now," Tracy said. "I'm overjoyed by it, speechless to see the support. It's something I never thought would come together, now I've got a newspaper calling and asking me questions."
As Tracy would benefit from donations by the Montana community, he has not wavered in his own act of giving and support towards The Children's Heart Foundation based in Las Vegas.
Just as Tracy's family helped him develop a love for racing, and has driven him to compete in Montana, it was his family that showed him the importance of childhood heart health.
"My sister was born with a heart condition," Tracy said. "I wanted to partner with the heart foundation for her, it's a cause that I really wanted to support for the rest of the year. And I think I'll continue it my whole career."
Tracy's sister, Riley, was born with pulmonary stenosis, a condition that has required surgeries through various stages of life. Thanks to medicine, though, the effects have become less-life threatening.
Tracy said his hope is to make the top level of NASCAR, but travelling with a super-late model team one day is how he has planned to measure his success. While still very young, he appears to be on his way.
Over the past three years, Tracy has earned 11 wins on the track, two of which came in Tucson, Arizona, at a track he had never seen prior to his first competition at the location. He has travelled to Wyoming and Nebraska for racing events where he went home with two top-5 finishes.
The success has not always been there for Tracy, though. In fact, it was having poor outings at the beginning of his career that drove him to continue improving, competing and pursuing the sport.
"When I was ten we went out to the go-kart track here in Vegas," Tracy said. "For the first race, let's just say it didn't go well. A lot of people would quit at that point, but that wasn't an option for me. Just not much of a quitter and I knew it was what I wanted to do."
Tracy also said racing has been "in his blood" for a long time. His first memory was watching Carl Edwards hit a fence at Talladega in 2009. Edwards walked out from the wreck, and the impressive safety of the cars drew Tracy further into the sport.
Racing has become a passion, career and family-centered aspect of Tracy's life, one that he hopes to bring to Montana this summer.
"I loved the speed, the sound and the smell, really everything was interesting," Tracy said. "I fell in love with it in the first moment and now I'm chasing the dream."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.