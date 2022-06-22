BUTTE — After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, former NFL player and current Cincinnati Bengals coach Colt Anderson is back in Butte to help kids "Dream Big."
The Dream Big Foundation, Anderson's non-profit, aims to "create positive change for our children" and "empower them to find their passion to dream big and succeed," according to the Dream Big website.
The event started in 2018 and was held again in 2019 but has not taken place since due to COVID.
"After the Super Bowl, my wife and I came back to Butte and said, 'You know, we got to get this thing going again,'" Anderson said. "We're definitely excited to get back. It was a lot harder being on the other side of the country trying to facilitate everything but, we just got tremendous support."
Anderson said money raised by the foundation is put back into Butte and the surrounding communities.
"We've done a bunch of different things, whether it's just buying kids shoes or balls to play with," Anderson said. "We've given teachers grants to implement incentive-based programs to get these kids' grades up, to get their attendance up."
Along with resources (donations, sporting goods, etc.), Anderson said he wants to provide children with opportunities and experiences they might otherwise never get.
"One of the more fun things we did was we brought 20 kids from Kennedy Elementary School to a Montana Griz football game," Anderson said. "Hopefully (it) will have an impact on them and their lives, and (they'll) realize, 'Hey, maybe I can do this,' or 'Wow, this is cool, I didn't know this was out here.'"
Anderson said he was fortunate as a child to have have support from family, teachers and coaches.
"I had a coach in college that played in the NFL, and he was my size," Anderson said. "So, if he can do it, you know, maybe I could do it.
"It's not necessarily one thing that's going to trigger these kids and make them realize their dreams, or that anything's possible. But we're trying to give them many different opportunities or resources or even the experience."
The festivities will kick off with Thursday skill camp from 4-6 p.m.. Anderson said approximately 400 boys and girls, from Kindergarten through eighth grade, are registered for the free event. The two-hour camp at Naranche Stadium features instruction from current and former NFL and college players, and is Anderson's favorite part of the two-day event.
"They come with a smile on their face, they work hard," Anderson said. "That's when I'm happiest is when I'm on the field and being with them and seeing them have a blast."
The camp does not allow day-of registration.
Following the skills camp will be live music and a freestyle motocross show on Park Street near the parking garage. Freestyle motocross rider Keith Sayers of Butte will get things started at 6:30 p.m., followed by the music of Levi Blom and then headliner Tim Montana. The event is free.
Friday begins with a Family Fun Day at the Butte Civic Center that runs from noon to 3 p.m. and includes food, games, contests, prizes and a "motivational hour" featuring guest speakers. The closing event is a cocktail party and auction at the Copper King Hotel and Convention center that goes 6-10:30 p.m.
Other football players helping with the camp include former Montana State Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell, Montana linebacker Marcus Welnel, Montana defensive end Eli Alford, former Montana Grizzly and NFL linebacker Brock Coyle, former Montana Grizzly and NFL safety Tim Hauck, Montana safety Robby Hauck, former Miami Dolphin defensive end Doug Betters, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, former St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams running back Chase Reynolds and former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.
Anderson said Dream Big "hits home" to a lot of the people he's met throughout his career.
"A lot of these guys have dreams, and that's what it's all about. Anything to make an impression on these kids," Anderson said. "These are guys I played with or played against. I know what it means for them to give back to the community. We're just lucky that these guys are willing to come here and give us the time."
Other celebrities at the event will be pro outdoor adventurer Robert Lester of Butte, Olympic skier Maggie Voisin of Whitefish and actor Brick Patrick of Butte.
Anderson is a Butte High alum and former University of Montana player who played nine years as a safety in the NFL. His first four seasons were with the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by two with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the Buffalo Bills. He is now an assistant special teams coach for the Bengals.
