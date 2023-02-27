Former Capital High tracksters Elena Carter, Audrey Bloomquist and Melissa Moreni, and Helena's Odessa Zentz, captured titles at their respective collegiate Indoor Track & Field Conference Championship meets this past weekend.
Carter (CHS 2018), a fifth-year senior at Montana State University, garnered double crowns, while claiming the Big Sky Conference's MVP Athlete award at the Laura McCluskey Track in Moscow, Idaho. She retained her 60-meters hurdles championship, while lowering her own school-record to 8.29-seconds, and won the long jump with a leap of 19-feet-2 1/4. Carter won the 2022 hurdles with an MSU mark of 8.45, and lowered it to 8.33 during Friday's prelims.
Her PR in the indoor long jump is 19-11 1/2. Last spring, she became the first Helenan to earn the Big Sky's Outdoor T&F Conference Most Valuable Performer (with three titles and four medals), and now she has two MVP awards for the mantle.
Bloomquist (CHS 2019), a redshirt junior at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, was also a double champion at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, capturing the 60m dash in 7.55, and the triple jump, sailing 39-4. She ran a PR of 7.51 in the prelims at Alamosa, Colorado, while her TJ was shy of her lifetime best of 40-3, which ranks 12th in the nation. Bloomquist also placed third in the long jump, at 18-7. Her meet-high of 26 points helped vault the Lady Mountain Lions to the RMAC runner-up trophy, cementing Audrey's citation as Conference MVP.
Moreni (CHS 2019), a redshirt sophomore, successfully defended her 60 hurdles crown with a time 8.58. Her PR of 8.46 earlier at the Mountain Lion Open ranks No. 5 in the country. Colorado State-Pueblo junior thrower Justin Jenks (CHS 2019) placed runner-up in the shot put, with a heave of 59-9 1/4, and took fourth in the weight throw, at 60-4 1/2.
Both tosses were season bests, with his shot effort standing fifth in the nation. The NCAA Division II T&F Indoor Championships will take place March 10-11 at Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Zentz (HHS 2022), a true freshman with 3-time conference champions Northern Arizona University, ran the third leg of the winning distance medley relay, with teammates Annika Riess, Alonna Johnson and Elise Stearns (MH, 2022). NAU's 1200-400-800-1600 foursome got the stick around in a meet-record clocking of 11:31.98. Although "O.Z." just missed the 800 top-8 finals race by .06, placing ninth, her PR of 2:12.11 would've placed seventh in the finals. Also at the Big Sky Meet, MSU true frosh Libby Hansen (CHS, 2022) placed seventh (12-5) in the pole vault, while the University of Montana's Xavier Melice (CHS, 2018) was part of the Griz's runner-up 1600 relay unit. Corbin Luce (CHS 2022) and Melice took part respectively in the men's PV and open 400 run, as well.
Swimmer Rob Wagner (HHS 2021), a junior at Brooklyn's St. Francis College, placed third in the 200 backstroke at the Northeast Conference Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Wagner's time of 1:49.18 broke the school record. He placed sixth in the 100 back and 10th in the 100 butterfly, as well, in addition to swimming on the 400 A medley, the 200 B freestyle and the 400 B free relays.
