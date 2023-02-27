Former Capital High tracksters Elena Carter, Audrey Bloomquist and Melissa Moreni, and Helena's Odessa Zentz, captured titles at their respective collegiate Indoor Track & Field Conference Championship meets this past weekend.

Carter (CHS 2018), a fifth-year senior at Montana State University, garnered double crowns, while claiming the Big Sky Conference's MVP Athlete award at the Laura McCluskey Track in Moscow, Idaho. She retained her 60-meters hurdles championship, while lowering her own school-record to 8.29-seconds, and won the long jump with a leap of 19-feet-2 1/4. Carter won the 2022 hurdles with an MSU mark of 8.45, and lowered it to 8.33 during Friday's prelims.

