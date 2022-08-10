An 11-year-old tribal member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will compete in the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships Dec. 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas.
Ronald Dean Dupuis is ranked fifth in the nation in the USA Boxing boys bantam 90-pound division, as of Aug. 5. He started boxing in March 2021 and holds a 6-5 record with one knockout victory.
Dupuis competed in the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in July in Wichita, Kansas. He lost to the top-ranked boxer in the 90-pound division, Tyrese Anthony, who is also ranked 3rd in the 85-pound division and eighth in the 80-pound division.
Dupuis trains out of Championship Boxing Missoula along with his brother Bryan Dupuis Jr. and cousin Melanie Green. He was born and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
