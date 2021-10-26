BILLINGS — Craig Nickel bowled an 800 series Monday at Fireside Lanes.

Nickel rolled games of 272, 233 and 296 for an 801 series. He achieved 28 strikes during the series. 

Nickel bowls for Bretz RV in the Drifters league at Fireside. His average is 207. It was Nickel's second career 800 series.

