BILLINGS — Craig Nickel bowled an 800 series Monday at Fireside Lanes.
Nickel rolled games of 272, 233 and 296 for an 801 series. He achieved 28 strikes during the series.
Nickel bowls for Bretz RV in the Drifters league at Fireside. His average is 207. It was Nickel's second career 800 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.