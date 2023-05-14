Fifty-one years ago, Gene Fehlig captured his fourth Green Meadow Country Club golf title, getting the best of Dr. Gordon Doering, 3 and 2 in match play in the 1953 club championship’s finals which lasted 34 holes.

Fehlig was 1952’s GMCC runner-up, to champ Tom Mulholland. He advanced to the ’53 chipper by defeating former minor league baseball player Bob Kelley in the semi-finals, while Doering won his semi’s match over Dick Dightman.

Fehlig, who earlier that summer had garnered his second Montana Open crown, sped out to an early lead with a birdie 3 on the opening hole and proceeded to hold a grip on his advantage over the next 33 holes.

“He shot even par for the remainder of the first nine holes for a 3-up cushion,” the IR reported. “He actually won four of those holes, although Doering carded a birdie 3 on No. 7 to cut into the lead.”

Doering claimed the 10th hole, and Fehlig took No. 12. The two linksters broke even the rest of the way on the second nine, with Fehling maintaining a 3-up advantage at the halfway point.

Fehlig went 4-up on the 20th; they traded the next two holes, as well as the 25th and 26th – where Doering fired another birdie 3; but Fehlig bounced back with a birdie 4 on the next hole to forge ahead by 5 strokes with nine to play.

They “halved” the next three holes with pars, before Doering won No. 31 and 32. The marathon then closed out after they halved the 33rd with pars and bogeyed the 34th, with Fehlig being three up with two holes left.

In medal score, the champ shot 35-38—73 and 35-37—72, while Doering carded 38-38—76 and 37-37—74.

Over a six-year stretch, Fehlig garnered Green Meadow titles every even year; 1946, 1948, 1950, and 1952. A 3-time GMCC champion, Doering later won the State Seniors crown, in 1972. And it was Dr. Doering that witnessed his friend Gene’s course record of 66 (35-31) in 1947, a mark that lasted for over 40 years.

The late Gene Fehlig (1920-2002), a St. Louis native, shot a 78 when he was just 11 years old, and was a three-time Missouri state high school champion. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1943 – where he served as the Irish’s golf team captain in addition to lettering in track – he was a commissioned US Navy Ensign and became a Gunfire Liaison Officer during World War II.

On D-Day 1944, Fehlig was among the second wave to land on Omaha Beach’s Dog Red Sector. Shot and wounded by shrapnel several times before hitting the beach, he was able to direct shelling from the battleship USS Texas, earning the Silver Star, Purple Heart and the Army Distinguished Unit Badge.

After the war, he joined his father-in-law, George Jacoby, in the operation of Helena Sand and Gravel. In 1946, Gene at the age of 26, won his first Montana Open golf crown, and in 1948 became the first – and only – Helenan to win the State Amateur championship.

A career change in 1954 saw the young family return to the “Show Me State” – with Fehlig winning two St. Louis district men’s crowns – where he retired in 1984. Spending his summers in Montana, in 1988 he became the second Capital City linkster to win the State Seniors crown when he fired a 5-over par 73-71-74—218. The victory was sandwiched between his third-place finishes in 1987 and 1989.

The 67-year-old Fehlig outshot runner-up Tom Voorhees (Billings) by six strokes at his home GMCC course. Helena’s John Prebil placed third. In the women’s tourney over at Bill Roberts, Gene’s wife Lucille finished fifth.

In 1988, he was inducted into the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame, and the following year he captured the 1989 Pacific Seniors title,

Gene added several Green Meadow Seniors crowns, as well, to go with his previous quartet of open titles. Overall he won 22-lifetime championships in four different states while collecting eight career holes-in-one.

“Gene Fehlig was our greatest golfer,” said no less of an expert than Bruce Doering (Gordon’s son), the only local golfer to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Golf Championships.

