Back when the late Mike Cloud (1940-2011) worked as a bartender and bouncer around Helena in the 1960s and ‘70s, he had to take on some pretty big guys once in a while. Dynamite comes in small packages, and Cloud, at 5-feet-7 and 165 pounds, was tough and quick, earning a reputation in local drinking establishments as someone not to mess with.
But he was also known for his sense of humor.
One night some college girls were trying to sneak off with the bar’s beer pitcher and glasses. When they piled into their van out in the parking lot, there was an uninvited guest sitting in the back seat — Mike Cloud.
“I said ‘OK girls, let’s have the pitcher and glasses back,’” Cloud related during a 2001 interview with this reporter. “You shoulda seen the look on their faces.”
Cloud’s grandfather, John Cloud, came to Helena from Oklahoma in the 1920s, and went to work at the East Helena smelter as a carpenter. He had two sons, Mike’s father Charlie, and Jack (Jocko), who were both athletes of considerable prowess locally in the 1930s.
Charlie graduated from Helena High in 1934, participating in football, baseball and track and field. As a catcher on the 1932 Helena Legion baseball team and later in the City League, he was renowned for fearlessly blocking the plate and pursuing foul pop-ups.
Charlie and wife Marjorie Cloud lived on Lamborn Street, raising their three children — John, Gerry Mae and Mike — in the Sixth Ward area.
In addition to playing all of the sandlot sports as kids, one of Mike and his brother John’s favorite night-time activities was rambling around in the Catholic cemetery, which was located between their house and Bryant School.
“You had to be careful not to fall into the grave holes when you rode your bike through there at night, though,” recalled Mike.
He and his buddies Frank Ursich, Tom Allen, Harry Crawford, Gary Johnson and Craig Wenger, also had a clubhouse on Boulder Avenue that they practically lived in. Another hangout was the old stockyards, located next to the railroad tracks about west of the I-15 overpass.
In 1954, Charlie bought a 40-acre ranch in the East Helena valley. “My brother John and I loved to race home after football practice and hunt the geese, ducks and pheasants that lived in the ranch’s pond and cat-tail groves,” Mike recounted.
At Helena High, Cloud was a four-sport athlete, competing at football, wrestling, track and field, and Legion baseball. On the gridiron, he earned All-State honors as a shifty running back and hard-nosed linebacker on the Bengals’ 1958 state runner-up team.
“I liked playing defense more than offense because I enjoyed hitting people,” Mike explained. “In fact I got in trouble with the coaches once when I was running for an 86-yard touchdown against Butte. There was one guy between me and the goal line, and I deliberately swerved to run over him.”
He played catcher and outfield on the Legion baseball team and ran the hurdles and sprints in track.
Cloud was a tough 133-pound matman for Coach Jack Cohn. In 1958, as a junior, he entered the State Wrestling Tournament with a 5-1 record. In the quarterfinals he took Missoula’s three-time State champion Terry Foust into overtime before losing 1-0.
The next year he was favored to win it all. But hampered by an acute shoulder injury suffered in football, he was pulled from the lineup in mid-season after passing out once from the pain. The injury also prevented him from participating in track in 1959.
Mike earned eight out of a possible nine (since HHS was a three-year school then) varsity letters.
In 1959 Mike married his high school sweetheart, Terry Fox. The couple went on to raise four sons — Kenneth, Michael Jr., Mark and Kevin.
In about 1962, Coach Cohn was short on referees, so he asked Mike to officiate the grapplers’ junior varsity match. He enjoyed it, and discovered that he had a natural talent for refereeing.
After a few pointers from MSU head coach Herb Acocs, Cloud began officiating varsity matches. He would go on to referee wrestling for 20 years, working three matches every week during mat season. He also helped effect the “no slam” rule statewide, a rule that requires a wrestler picking up an opponent to bring him back down safely to the mat.
Mike initiated the AAU wrestling programs in Helena, Townsend, Boulder, Whitehall, Deer Lodge and Augusta. Later he got involved with officiating high school and college football, and umpired numerous grid games with fellow referees Roy Pace, Bob Chilton, John Maloney and Gene McMahon. Mike’s linebacker instincts helped him from getting clobbered during play.
In 1988, Cloud was inducted into the Montana Officials Association Hall of Fame.
Cloud also umpired Legion baseball, and he coached a Babe Ruth league team for several years while his boys were playing, winning five city championships. Each of Mike’s boys also participated in football and wrestling.
Ken captured a State mat championship in 1978, while Mikey, Mark (Lumpy) and Kevin were also highly regarded prep wrestlers. All four Cloud brothers later coached the family sport, with Ken directing his alma mater Bengals from 1992-2003. He died of a heart attack in 2011, several months before his dad’s passing.
And “Lumpy” has been in charge of the mat crews at the All-Class Tournament in the Billings Metra for over 30 years.
Mike Sr. worked for the State of Montana in the Materials Division for 30 years. He retired from the state in 1992 due to a heart condition, which included a triple bypass surgery. Cloud told yours truly in 2001 that his greatest joy in his retirement was watching his sons coach and his eight grandchildren compete at sports.
“But I don’t move up and down the bleachers as quick as I used to, though,” he laughed.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
