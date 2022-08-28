HELENA -- Today when you mention fastpitch softball, almost anyone under the age of 50 probably thinks you’re talking about the girl’s sport. But back in the 1950s through most of the 1980s – with its zenith in the middle two decades – men’s fastpitch was hugely popular.
“Back in the ‘60s and throughout the ‘70s, fastpitch softball was big in Montana,” related Mike Nilan, a former player/coach from that era. “Great Falls could always boast of having several top teams in the state, and 1975 was no exception.”
And it was in that season 47 years ago this month that Nilan was a member of a capital city team that went toe-to-toe with the best in Montana.
“Our 1975 Helena Sand & Gravel fastpitch softball team finished the year with a 51-9 overall record, following league play, several Invitational tournaments, and the District and State tourneys,” Nilan, 76, emailed from his home in Buckeye, Arizona.
Helena Sand came through the consolation bracket at state, winning three games back to back to back, before settling for the runner-up trophy.
Nilan and several other members had played with district champs Mr. Lucky’s in 1974, and then branched off and to form a new group the next season.
Helena Sand’s starting lineup in ’75 consisted of eight former Senators Legion baseball players, including: Reggie Voiles, catcher (1966-68); Jim Fleming, first base (1969-70), Bruce Atkins, second base (1964-65); Jim Chambers, shortstop (1969-70); Dan Lieberg, third base (1969); and outfielders Dennis “Bobo” Nebel (1968-69), Paul Hopkins (1967-70) and Nilan (1964).
Voiless, Hopkins and Nebel were members of the 1968 Legion state titlists, while Fleming and Atkins were Senators’ batting champs, and Chambers had been the leading scorer on the 1970 state runner-up Helena High basketball team.
“And ‘Hoppy,’ a special talent and person, was the best five-tool (batting average, power, glove, arm, speed) player in the state,” Nilan wrote, who served as co-coach with Frank Buckley, a former HHS standout football player.
Tony Martian was the workhorse and ace of the pitching staff, with a pinpoint fastball, while stablemate Hank Harder was a rare softball knuckleballer.
Rounding out the roster was big Stu Kellner, All-Pac 8 linebacker at Stanford and one of the capital city’s greatest-ever all-around athletes.
Among the season’s best games was a pitching duel between Martian and Capri-Mr. Lucky’s Jack Howard, firing a 1-hitter and 2-hitter, respectively, during HS&G’s 1-0 victory.
Placing 1-2-3 in both the regular season standings and District 6 Tournament, were Helena Sand, Capri-Mr. Lucky’s and Peppermill.
The 13-team state tourney consisted of Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls’ First Builders and Hawk Electric; Crystal Lounge and Grammas of Billings; Missoula’s Corner Pocket and Black Angus; Master Sports and Northern Tire of Havre; Plentywood’s Blue Moon; and Helena’s top three clubs plus Holiday-Oly (replacing Billings’ no-show Athlete).
For the year-end “Open” competition at Batch Memorial Park, Helena Sand picked up Mike Steel and Jerry Sanderson to supplement the roster.
HS&G won its first two games, over Holiday-Oly 7-4, and a 15-1 thrashing of defending state champs First Builders. Reggie Voiles’ towering tater paced the offensive onslaught.
Capri-Mr. Lucky’s bolted out of the gates with a pair of wins of their own, starting with a 3-2 shading of Black Angus, Missoula’s No. 1 team.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, C-ML rallied for three runs, sparked by Bob Rudio’s leadoff triple down the left field line. Singles by Terry Reid, Gary Toll and Mike McCarty evened things up, and then came John Heberly’s game-winning sacrifice fly.
Big Jack Howard pitched the win. Capri then edged Grammas 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
“Master Sports of Havre unveiled its ace hurler, ‘Bama Carden against Great Falls’ Hawk Electric,” the IR reported. Carden responded with an overpowering 17-strikeout, 1-hit performance in a 4-0 shutout.
“’Bama was retired Air Force, and was hired to play by Master Sports,” recounted Nilan. “He was 6-foot-5 and his fastball was guesstimated at 100 miles per hour, from just 46 feet away.”
Holiday-Oly and Peppermill were two-and-a-barbecue the first day of play. Next, HS&G and Capri-Mr. Lucky's each dropped into the loser’s bracket, losing to Malmstrom 13-4, and Masters 4-2, respectively.
Facing elimination on Sunday morning at Batch Fields, C-ML exited after a 9-1 loss to First Builders. But Helena Sand stayed alive, ousting Hawk Electric 5-1 behind the pitching of Martian, and the bats of Jim Fleming, Dennis Nebel, Voile and Hopkins.
Sand & Gravel then sent “archenemy No. 1” First Builders packing north on U.S. Highway 15. Trailing 3-0 after five frames, the host club rallied for seven runs in the final two innings – knotting the score at 3-all in the sixth – for a 7-3 victory.
An inside-the-park home run by Bruce Atkins with two on in the top of the seventh vaulted the local group into the semifinals versus MAFB. Winning pitcher Hank Harder helped his cause with three hits of his own.
A hard rain hit shortly before 3 p.m., followed by another downpour at 7 p.m., rendering the fields a sea of mud. Helena Sand held a 3-1 lead over Malmstrom after three innings when play had been halted again.
After a delay of two hours, action resumed to the drier confines of Kindrick Legion Field. Sand & Gravel went on to a 7-1 victory, behind the pitching of Martian and a 3-run second inning, with Hopkins’ scorching 3-bagger being the big blow. Chambers chipped in with a trio of base knocks of his own.
MAFB and First Builders placed third and fourth, respectively.
Waiting in the Cat-Bird seat for the 9 p.m. chipper under the lights was undefeated Masters and their “all-world” pitcher. Facing Bama’s overpowering fastball – the big fella fired a 1-hitter and fanned 12 Helenans – HS&G finished second best after a valiant 2-0 loss.
Their only hit was Atkins’ bloop single to right, who then took second on the ensuing booted ball. Helena Sand also threatened in the second frame, when Mike Steel and Hopkins reached on errors, but a hard-hit line drive to center by Harder was caught to end the inning.
“We only got the one hit, but we did lace three long outs that would’ve cleared the regulation fences at Batch,” Nilan noted.
Harder, meanwhile, worked his way out of every jam except the bottom of the third. A Havre single, two walks and a Texas Leaguer to shallow center produced the contest’s only two runs.
Carden finished the tourney at 4-0, allowing only three runs in 28 innings, while also banging out multiple hits offensively from both sides of the plate.
Tony Martian posted a dazzling 31-1 mark in the circle, while Hank Harder wound up 20-8.
“Bubba” Voiles later played for three state championship teams in Great Falls, while “Hawk” Chambers moved to the Pacific Northwest, where, in 1984, he became only the second native Helenan – joining Pat Rude (1958) –to capture an Open National Fastpitch Softball championship, with Peterbilt of Seattle.
And Mike Nilan? Well he went on to play with “two or three” more district champions, before also moving to the Seattle area.
