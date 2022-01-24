HELENA -- Seventy-seven years ago, as World War II was approaching its finish in the European and Pacific theaters of operation, several other battles (on a much smaller and less violent scale) took place in Helena. And although the stakes were insignificant in comparison to those of the war, the Civic Center's amateur bouts between youthful boxers from four different towns were spirited, nonetheless.
"Leather will fly and jaws will sag when young punchers from Helena, Great Falls, Billings and Lewistown climb through the ropes in the 36-round Helena Y-Active Club invitational boxing card tonight," the Independent Record announced prior to the fights in January of 1945.
The contestants ranged in age from grade school to college, and in weight from 69 to 171 pounds. The Y-Active club's head coach, Ted Larson, said beforehand that his "stable of leather-pushers were in top condition."
Larson was assisted by Charlie Harrell, Carroll College's flashy 1939 Gold and Silver Gloves state champion, "who has been putting the finishing touches on the boys' styles."
U.S. Navy members of the club from Carroll were guided by Chief Tom MacDonald. About 1,000 fans showed up to witness the tourney, which was organized by Y chairman Harold Little.
"Lyle Carden, 132 pounds, of Helena, smacked Frank Krall, 137, of Great Falls to the canvas in the first and second rounds with flailing right hands to win a three-canto decision in the feature fight of the evening," the IR reported. "Carden took Krall's best punches and landed harder ones of his own with both hands."
Pete Crump, a 16-year old local junior welterweight, took a three-round decision over sailor Jim Gonzalez (150) of Billings. The Capital City teen floored the Navy boxer with a right hook to the jaw in the final round. Helena's Larry Morley, 105, sent Jim Noe, 105, of Billings to the canvas with his very first punch in the opening stanza and then repeated the feat in the second. Morley's "sledgehammer left combined with a hard right kept Noe at bay most of the fight," earning the local pugilist the victory.
In the curtain-raiser, 85-pounders Eddie Hansen and Thomas Wilkins from the Helena Y-Active club battled to a draw. Also fighting to a draw were Dick Waterman of Helena, 90, and Lewistown's Sonny Barbee, 90.
Waterman later played basketball with the storied Helena Bengal "Swish Kids." He served as HHS' student body president and class of 1950 valedictorian, and was one of the first ever to receive a Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Montana State College (now MSU). After earning a law degree at Columbia University, Waterman went on to a career as the head of Dow Chemical Company's patent department.
But back to 1945's Battle in the Civic. In the little guys division, it was Lewistown's Marvin Kelly (75) over LeRoy Larson (75) of Helena, and Keith Latham (69) of Billings over Lewistown's Dale Sterner (65). Pat McGowan, at 99 pounds, from Boulder, claimed a victory over Darrell Smith, 99, of Helena, by way of a technical knockout when Smith was unable to continue after sustaining a nose injury.
The special event of the night was a rematch of the 1944 state AAU lightweight title fight between defending champion Bill Burris of Great Falls and Lewistown's Jim Pentecost. The non-title bout was ruled a no-decision by referee Dick Coe when Pentecost hurt his back in the second round and could not finish.
The highly anticipated main event and semi-windup contests did not take place as the opponents for Helena's Dick Vaughn (137) and Jim Wester of Billings (171), respectively, were both no-shows. Vaughn was heralded as "one of the hardest punching junior lightweights in the state."
Refereeing the contests were Coe (a former professional heavyweight), Maurice Drake and Del Styers, while the judges were comprised of state AAU president Troy Evans of Butte, Billings' Dave Haun and Harry Hennessy of Helena. Al Johnson and Lyman Sperry were the timekeepers, with Jerry Sullivan performing the ring announcing.
"The boxing show will give fight fans something to talk about for weeks to come," the IR concluded.
