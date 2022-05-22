HELENA -- With the emergence of Capital High junior trackster Tommy Carter as one of the state’s top sprinters, Replays circles back on another Bruin speedster from days gone by – Jake “The Snake” Eldridge.
Twenty-two years ago, Eldridge was among a group of elite athletes that led CHS to back-to-back state track and field championships and a runner-up trophy, from 1998-2000.
Known for his stand-up, stylishly effortless appearing stride – ala Jesse Owens and Michael Johnson – Jake The Snake is the all-time leader in state AA meet medals by a local male in the 118-year history of Montana prep track and field.
Highlighted by four state titles (two individual, two relays), Eldridge finished in the top six at state 14 times (eight individual and six relays), placing him ahead of three guys tied for second with 12 career medals each: Earle "Pruney" Parsons (HHS, 1938-40), Nate Boyd (HHS, 1997-99) and Greg Carothers (CHS, 1998-2000).
Eldridge claimed his first big-time victory his sophomore year, when he won the 200-meter dash in 22.6 seconds at the 1998 Skor-DeKam Invitational. Later versus Helena High, he won the first of his three crosstown 400 titles.
At the 1998 Western AA divisionals, Jake qualified for state in all three sprint races and both relays. Coach Tom Pedersen's young charges (mostly underclassmen) captured the division title, and then went on to garner the school's first-ever boy's track crown.
The champs were led by Greg Carothers, Keenan Blake, Rowdy Sargeson, Kurt Wolf, Kevin Downs, Tim Daem, Kevin McCutcheon, Ben Wilson, Pat Hoven and Eldridge. The muscular sophomore speedster took state runner-up in the 400, fourth in the 200, sixth in the 100, runner-up with the 1600 relay, and was part of the third-place 400 relay.
In 1999, Eldridge won the Swede Dahlberg 200, and anchored both winning relay units. At the Skor-DeKam, he copped the quarter-mile, and again brought home both relay winners.
The Bruins displayed their composure and continuity at divisionals when they earned the 4X100 relay crown … twice. After winning the race, meet officials decided on a re-run, due to the starter's gun firing twice. CHS's foursome of Hoven, Tom Havron, Eldridge and Carothers re-grouped and sped to a school record of 42.78.
Capital repeated as divisional and state champs, and Eldridge powered his way to a pair of state crowns -- in the 400 (shading stable-mate Carothers) and the 1600 relay (with Tyler Emmert, Hoven and Carothers).
He added a fourth in the 100 and a second in the 400 relay for 18½ meet points. Jake led from wire to wire in the open 400, pushed by Carothers every step of the way.
"It's a big load off my shoulders," Eldridge said after the one-second victory over his stablemate. "I was a little nervous coming in, I just wanted to do well. I was a little worried about Greg, I knew he was right there. I could hear him … feel him."
Other Bruins contributing points to the title were McCutcheon, Craig Van Nice, Havron, Herb Ballou, Wilson, Sargeson, Wolf and Cory Steinmetz.
In between track seasons, Eldridge was a versatile three-way all-state football player, as part of the 1999 state champion Bru-crew. He was selected a first team all-state punt returner, with second-team citations at both running back and defensive back.
His senior year, Jake anchored the winning 1600-relay quartet at the Swede Dahlberg, which set a meet record of 3:25.39. But Eldridge was edged in the open 400 by Butte's Zach Ueland. At the intracity meet, he triumphed in the 200, 400 and both relays, finishing with a career total of nine crosstown titles.
Eldridge turned the tables on Ueland in the quarter at the 2000 divisionals, by two-hundredths of a second (49.76 to 49.78), and then successfully defended his crown at state, running a blistering school-record 48.99, .65 of a second ahead of his Bulldog rival.
Capital finished as state runner-up to Kalispell in the team score, while Eldridge closed out his high school career with another CHS record, helping the victorious 1600-relay quartet (with Herb Ballou, Joe Baumgart and Carothers) get the stick around in 3:21.18.
He also finished fifth in the 100, sixth in the 200, and with the third-place 400 relay.
Jake the Snake compiled 52½ points at the state track meets, which places him fourth on the all-time total for local guys, behind Boyd (72 points), Carothers (62) and Tyler Peterson (HHS, 55¼).
His career sprint PRs were: 100 -- 11.1, 200 -- 22.4 and 400 -- 48.99. He also clocked five sub 50-second 400s.
Eldridge went on to run collegiately for the University of Mary for two seasons, before attending Montana State in Bozeman, although he did not run track there. After transferring to MSU-Northern, the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder became a two-time all-Frontier cornerback for the Lights, in 2005-06.
Eldridge went on to serve as the MSU-Northern defensive coordinator under coaches Mark Samson and Aaron Christensen. He also took over briefly for both as interim head coach.
Next came a stint as head coach at Box Elder High (Rocky Boy) from 2018-21. Eldridge was recently hired as the Havre Blue Pony gridders’ head man. Jake and his wife Mindy, an elementary school teacher, have two children.
"Jake Eldridge was one of the most gifted sprinters I've (ever) had," Tom Pedersen, who coached CHS track for over 25 years, told this reporter in 2003. "He was fluid, graceful and powerful. He made it look easy."
