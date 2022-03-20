HELENA -- Like a fine glass of wine, Leslie Ursich got better with age.
As a member of Helena High's 1984 girls basketball state championship team, she wasn't that bad to start with, known for her intense will to win, and her aggressive play under the boards. But at the next levels -- Miles Community College and the University of Mary -- Ursich sharpened her skills and became a more of a complete, and finessed, college hoopster. Her senior year at U-Mary she averaged a double-double, tying the school's season scoring record, and was selected as an 1989 NAIA All-American.
Oh, and she actually captured a pair of AA titles with the Bengals, the other being an individual track and field gold.
Fierce competitor
“Leslie was a fierce competitor, she never backed down to anyone and exhibited great mental toughness," related Lady Bengal teammate Karen (Gross) Keller. "She changed ends well and posted like a beast."
Another teammate, Lisa (Downs) Bullock, who attended all 12 grades of school with Ursich, said that "No one hit the boards harder than Leslie.
"No one played tougher defense. No one set stronger and bigger screens. No one hated to lose more than she did … and no one celebrated wins like her. She was the first one to grab our state championship trophy and run a victory lap around the GFH gym," Bullock recounted.
Having played a reserve roll with Helena as a sophomore in 1982 (girls hoops season was played in the fall back then), the 5-foot-11 Ursich moved up to starting forward for coach Jim Gross her junior year.
HHS finished the regular season with a lackluster 5-9 mark in divisional play, and opened the Eastern Division Tournament in the Mining City against fourth-place Butte High. The host Lady Bulldogs were fresh off an upset over three-time defending state champion Great Falls High, but HHS prevailed by a score of 59-48, thanks in part to Ursich’s 10 points and team-high 12 rebounds.
After being edged by No. 1 CM Russell 58-56, the Lady Bengals qualified for state for the first time in four years with a 51-34 victory over Bozeman in the consolation semifinals. Placing fourth, it was only their second trip to The Show since MHSA girls hoops was sanctioned in 1972. Julie Bell and Ursich (on the strength of her rebounding and defense), were selected to the all-tournament team.
Helena (9-13) entered the AA tourney with five players averaging over 5 points per game, led by returning all-stater Julie Bell at 12.6 ppg, followed by Ursich with 8.0 ppg, sophomore Karen Gross (7.4 ppg), Brenda Toner (7.0 ppg) and Denise Martian (5.1 ppg).
Leslie was also the team’s No. 2 rebounder, averaging 11.1 boards, between Bell (11.5 rpg) and Gross (10.9).
At state, during round 1 in The Jungle at HHS, the Lady Bengals upset Western Division champion Missoula Sentinel, 71-64, powered by a 13-0 run late in the third period. Gross fired in 18 points, while Leslie and 6-1 sophomore post Kari Kockler shared the team-high of seven rebounds each.
State hoops champs
Next, the red-and-white reached its first-ever state championship game with another upset, 73-59 over Missoula Big Sky. Bell and Ursich controlled the glass, with 18 and 16 rebounds, while Bell (17 points), Martian (15) and Ursich (13) led the offense. HHS, at 11-13, was believed to be the first gals team to play for an AA title with a losing record.
HHS’ Cinderella story then came to an end, with a 68-53 loss to Columbia Falls in the chipper. The 5-11 Bell produced another double-double for the state runners-up, with 13 counters and 14 boards, and was named to the 1983 all-tournament team, while also garnering her second straight all-state selection. Gross and Toner made all-tourney honorable mention.
The next year, coach Gross’ Lady Bengals summited the mountaintop, compiling a sparkling 21-3 record. Their balanced scoring attack consisted of six cagers averaging over 8 points per game, led by 5-10 forward Karen Gross with an 11.1-point average. Next came Tammy Sutliff at 10.1, followed Brenda Toner’s 9.2 ppg, Leslie Ursich (8.3), Kari Kockler (8.3) and Lisa Downs (8.2).
Gross, Ursich, Sutliff and Kockler all averaged about nine boards per game, as well.
At divisionals in Billings, Ursich shared the team-high of 13 points in the opening win over Bozeman, and then posted a double-double (12 markers, 12 rebounds) in the semifinal victory over Billings Senior, before Helena dropped the Eastern AA chipper to Great Falls High.
In their curtain-raiser in the Electric City at the AA tourney, Leslie netted 13 counters in the win over Havre. She speared a game-high nine boards in the semifinal triumph over Flathead, prior to Helena’s championship win over the Lady Bison, 60-48.
Karen Gross was selected tournament MVP, and was joined on the all-tourney team by Toner and Sutliff. Toner was named first team all-state, while Gross and Downs made the second team. Ursich and Sutliff were tabbed all-conference honorable mention.
"Leslie was a fierce competitor with an incredible work ethic, and she always had her teammates' back," Bullock wrote. "I’ll always be grateful for her friendship and that she was my teammate -- I couldn’t imagine being on the other side of the ball from her."
Long jump title
In track and field, Ursich parlayed her foot speed and hops into a state championship in the long jump pit. As a sophomore, she won the Butte Girls Invitational Meet with a school-record leap of 17-1 1/2, breaking Lyanne Bunkowski's 10-year old mark of 16-6 1/2. This was the third season of the conversion from yards to meters on the track, and Leslie set the school's initial records in the 100 (12.9) and 200 (27.0) dashes. She was also part of the 400-relay unit, with Lisa Downs, Peggy Sharp and Kari Shepherd.
In 1984, she placed fourth at divisionals (16-11 1/2) behind Billings West's 1-2-3 sweep. But the next weekend in the clutch, Ursich busted a 17-5 at the AA meet to leap-frog three places for the state title. This broke her own HHS record, and was just 2 inches shy of Sherrie Shelton's (Kalispell) 1977 state mark of 17-7.
"I really felt good today," Ursich, who went 16-11 in the qualifiers despite missing her mark by 9 inches, told the IR afterwards. "I've always liked Butte's track conditions, I've always done well here."
Her senior year, she ran on the divisional 400 relay with Sharp, Kathy Fiehrer and Julie Jackson, and placed third in the Eastern AA meet in the long jump. Ursich concluded her prep career with a third-place ribbon in the event.
The next level
After collecting her seventh varsity letter (four track, three hoops), as a freshman starter for Miles Community College, Ursich sparked the 0-5 Lady Pioneers to their first win of the 1985-86 season. Prevailing over Bismarck JC, she contributed 13 points grabbing a team-high 9 rebounds.
The next year, a couple of her better contests consisted of 25 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Dawson CC; and 19 points, 10 rebounds versus UND-Williston. In a win over Northwest CC (Powell, Wyoming), she led MCC with 18 markers and 10 boards, while setting a school record of 12-of-13 free throws in a game. Leslie saved her best for her second-to-last game in Miles City, at the Regional IX Tournament, firing in 28 points and spearing 17 rebounds during their 97-66 triumph over Laramie County CC. "She was just unstoppable," MCC skipper Dennis Lordemann said. "It was beautiful."
Ursich was selected the team's MVP and 1987 second team All-MonDak Conference, averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. She also became just the second-ever Lady Pioneer cager chosen for the NJCAA All-Region 9 team. She left the school as MCC's season rebound record holder with 258 boards, and ranked No. 5 in career scoring with 359 points and a 13.5 ppg average.
University of Mary
In one of her first games at U-Mary, Leslie led the Lady Marauders over Black Hills State, 84-74, pouring in 28 points (22 in the first half) and collecting eight rebounds. “Leslie worked hard to get open,” coach Cal Collins told the Bismarck Tribune. “She rebounded well and put some offensive boards in.”
Leslie was a key factor in the Lady Marauders' successful style of play that year, which featured a running game that all started with rebounding. “We worked a lot on blocking out,” said Ursich, who was No. 2 under the boards. “I like to run, and (when we) kept the fast break going (we always had) a chance.”
The junior forward achieved a double-figures scoring average on the year, finished fifth in rebounding in the Women's Athletic Conference of North Dakota, at 7.9 boards per game, and was selected 1988 first team All-WAC of ND.
Her senior year, Leslie Ursich "lit it up," as they say.
Early in the 1988-89 season, a couple of former Lady Bengals held a reunion of sorts, when Mary defeated Carroll College at the Northern Montana Invitational in Havre. Ursich helped lead the NoDak squad, with 19 points and a game-high 11 boards, while Lady Saint Karen Gross came off the bench and paced CC with 18 counters.
Now Karen Keller and living in Havre, she does not remember the game. But Leslie Laird recalled in a text from her home in Missoula, the two of them sharing a laugh "at the free throw line."
College All-American
Ursich went on to lead the team in scoring and rebounding, performing at least nine double-doubles on the year. She scored 30-or-more points four times, with one of her best games coming in a win over National, when she poured in 31 points and speared 14 boards. Her career-high under the glass was 17 rebounds.
At one point she strung together six consecutive 20-plus point games. "Leslie works to find the open spot in the defense, whether it’s getting the pass or getting the rebound," coach Collins said, adding that she "leads by example” and "its her competitiveness" that makes her great.
On Feb. 25, Ursich was named the District 12 Player of the Week, having tallied 88 points (24.3 ppg), 37 rebounds (12.7 rpg) and 10 steals (3.3 spg) in three games.
“I’m just lucky, I seem to be under the basket at the right time,” the modest Helenan told the Bismarck paper, after averaging 21.5 points (tying Dawn Schaeffer's 1983 school record) and 10.7 rebounds on the year. In just two seasons, she ranked No. 5 on Mary's career scoring and rebounding lists. Her season ppg is still tied for No. 2, and her 492 lifetime boards (in two years) ranks 16th, 33 years later.
Her post season awards included Team MVP, first team All-WAC ND, honorable mention NAIA All-American and the Bismarck Quarterback Club’s Female College Athlete of the Year. Ursich is among a unique fraternity of local female hoopsters to attain collegiate All-American status.
“Leslie was one of the greatest teammates that I got the opportunity to play with," texted Kari Kockler, another member of HHS' 84 title team. "She was a leader who led by example, was a phenomenal athlete and had an extraordinary work ethic. I always looked up to her in both basketball as well as track and field.
"She was fierce and I was motivated by her presence on the court. Leslie was extremely competitive in everything that she did which inspired us all to work hard too. It was an honor to have been her teammate.”
