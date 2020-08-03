Tell Austin Ward to watch the birdie and it means something altogether different than it does for the rest of us.
He's a sharpshooter. In fact, the 14-year-old is already one of the best in the country in his age group.
So while watching the birdie means paying attention while someone is taking your photo for most of us, the phrase is more like a way of life for Ward.
Last month the Darby boy watched a lot of birdies — clay pigeons, actually — at Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Marengo, Ohio. Battling it out against a deep field, he finished as reserve champion in the intermediate/advanced overall competition for middle school students.
"I was pretty happy I almost won the whole thing. That was surprising," Ward said of a mental and physical test that included skeet, sporting clays and trap shooting. "Last year I placed 14th and I think my best event (of three) I placed eighth in.
"I placed eighth in two events this year and 14th in one, but my combined scores were one out from being high overall. I don't specialize in any one event and that helps. My skeet scores and trap scores were in the mid- and upper 90s."
Ward, who plans to play football and basketball in his first year at Darby High School, is no stranger to success at nationals. Last summer he helped the Billings-based Smokin Guns three-person shooting team take home top honors in double skeet competition, edging out an Ohio team by one bird.
This year was different though.
"A lot harder, a lot stiffer competition," Ward said. "You can hit the same score as the first place finisher but still finish fifth, depending on if you lose a shoot-off.
"If you hit 199 out of 200 and four other people do too, you could be fifth or third or first. In some events you can miss one or two, but skeet and trap, you miss one and you might be done."
Missing the overall title by one bird "was pretty crazy," said Austin's mom, Dawn Ward.
"He wants to go on and do it in college," said Dawn, whose son will compete in the junior varsity division at nationals next year and will finish up in the varsity category as a high school upperclassman.
"I think the closest college program right now is at Iowa (Western Community College). A boy from Montana went there on a shooting scholarship, Andrey Bauer of Polson."
Ward, who has been shooting since third grade and played quarterback for the Darby middle school football team last year, travels extensively to keep his shooting sharp. The Montana state champion makes several trips to Billings to practice with his team along with shooting skeet in Missoula and trap in Hamilton.
The SCTP Nationals are sponsored by the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, which is the official feeder program to USA Shooting and a path to the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team.
