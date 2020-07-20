GLENDIVE — Seeara Wojtczak of Dayton, Wyoming, has signed a letter of intent to join the women's volleyball program at Dawson Community College.
Wojtczak was an all-conference and all-state performer at Tongue River High School.
"Seeara is a versatile athlete that I am excited to have for next season," DCC coach Dina Fritz said in a press release. "She has a great athletic resume and attitude that matches our team chemistry."
