GLENDIVE — Seeara Wojtczak of Dayton, Wyoming, has signed a letter of intent to join the women's volleyball program at Dawson Community College.

Wojtczak was an all-conference and all-state performer at Tongue River High School.

"Seeara is a versatile athlete that I am excited to have for next season," DCC coach Dina Fritz said in a press release. "She has a great athletic resume and attitude that matches our team chemistry."

