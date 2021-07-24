'Dedicated to my best friend': 16-year-old Max Kluck becomes youngest winner in Butte 100 history

BUTTE — Max Kluck, a junior at Butte High School, began his first Butte 100 race early Saturday morning. He crossed the finish line around 3 p.m. as the youngest winner in history, but the victory meant much more to him than a spot in the record books.
Weeks before the 2020 Butte 100 was scheduled to take place, Kluck was informed that his best friend, Soren Hartnett, had passed away due to heart complications at age 16. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but that did not stop Kluck from using cycling to honor his friend.
Kluck rode the 100-mile course along Homestake Pass unofficially to honor Hartnett in 2020. Matched up against some of the best cyclists in the region on Saturday, Kluck honored Harnett at Homestake once again with a historic first-place finish.
"This race was for my friend Soren. I dedicated the ride last year to him and I did it this year as well," Kluck said. "I was definitely thinking of him, I had to push for Soren multiple times today. It got me to the finish last year and definitely got me there today."
Kluck finished the Butte 100 in eight hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds. His finish was an even 22 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, 24-year-old Carter Hall of Bozeman.
Moments after crossing the finish line, Kluck sat on the ground visibly exhausted from the 100-mile trek. Wildfire smoke had dominated the skies early in the day but began to clear after his finish, which may have been another positive moment for Kluck to take in.
"We were cruising at a pace much faster than I was expecting, I got worried that I was pushing to0 hard and started burning out," Kluck said. "But my energy came back eventually and I gave it everything I possibly had until the finish."
The elements, which included smoke, high elevation and temperatures above 80 degrees, also played a factor in the Butte 50 and Sorini 25. Jake Yahrmatter, a 31-year-old man from Missoula and the winner of the Butte 50, said he could taste the smoke during certain stretches of the race.
While the elements caused some difficulty for Yahrmatter, they also made the Butte 50 an enjoyable and unique experience. Yahrmatter finished the race in five hours, eight minutes and 51 seconds.
"It wasn't too hot, the smoke wasn't too crazy," Yahrmatter said. "It's the wilderness part of this race that makes it special,. My next race is at a ski resort, out here it's the real deal. The environment is what makes it."
"The volunteers were awesome too, such a well-organized event," Yahrmatter continued. "I mean, there's a live band, that doesn't happen everywhere. Just want to thank all the volunteers for putting together such an amazing event."
Homestake Pass had vehicles lined down the street leading to the finish line. Volunteers would watch from the road and ring cowbells when they saw a cyclist appear in the distance, so those watching nearby knew when to look and cheer.
Other volunteers as well as local businesses pitched in to provide food, water, music, beer and even congratulatory mugs for those who finished the race. Those who came to watch brought cowbells of their own, signs decorated in support of their participating athletes and their families for the fun-filled annual experience.
The race started in 2007 among local cyclists and has since grown to an event that hosts 500 racers. For event organizer Stephanie Sorini, she was glad to see the event continue this year.
"The race was off last year due to COVID, being post-COVID we did great this year," Sorini said. "But with the air quality we had about 80 racers that deferred to next year. We did not get our Canadian racers because the border was closed."
"But this year was still phenomenal with racers from 16 states," Sorini continued. "The smoke has been much worse than most years but it's better than what we anticipated. The elevation in this race is unbelievable with Butte racers promoting it all over the country."
Despite the competition coming from various states, a Montanan went home with first place honors in all three events on Saturday. In a race named after Sorini, 15-year-old Aiden Sorich of Butte finished the Sorini 25 in first place in two hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.
