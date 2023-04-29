MISSOULA — Call her Super Mom.

Missoula's Trisha Drobeck made a triumphant return to competitive racing on Saturday, winning the women's 10K in the YMCA Riverbank Run in downtown Missoula. The 42-year-old posted a time of 39 minutes, 27.3 seconds.

That was about 80 seconds faster than 34-year-old Bridgette Hoenke McTee of Missoula, who finished second.

"It's been a good five years since I truly raced competitively — my kids are now almost 4 and 6, so we feel like we're kind of in a place where I can focus maybe a little bit on my fitness," said Drobeck, a four-time Missoula Marathon champion.

"This is kind of a springboard for me to get back into running more and racing."

Drobeck took over as executive director of Run Wild Missoula about 18 months ago and she will be mighty busy in the next two months as race director for the Missoula Marathon. She does a lot of behind-the-scenes work, organizing events and announcing at races.

"It's kind of nice that the Riverbank is put on by the Y and I'm able to step on the other side of the flagging and participate," she said.

"Today I ran super consistently and the last mile was my fastest mile. I can't say that being older I race smarter, so I think my first mile was my slowest. That's pretty much executing a tactical and very smart race. Nothing hurts more than going hard and finishing slow."

The 10K was held first thing in the morning Saturday. Closer to noon, she and her husband were able to race in the one-mile fun run with their children.

Call it a bonus.

"They're old enough now that we're trying to get them to enjoy running and movement as much as my husband and I do," she said. "It was fun to run with them and watch them have fun with their friends.

"A kids run is basically chaos for a whole mile."

Drobeck was encouraged by all the runners that participated in the annual rite of spring. She is looking forward to nice weather ahead.

"It's been a rough winter for all of us with the snow and sleet and wind and cold — it started in November and didn't let go until a week ago," she said.

"The city having a rebirth and blooming of itself this weekend with some nice weather, it's so great to see all the kids and families out. The YMCA puts on a great race."

Drobeck holds the women's Missoula Marathon record at 2 hours, 46 minutes and 54 seconds. She won the marathon in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016. She took second in 2018.

Garret Fox, 26, of Missoula, won the men's 10K in 36:26.7. Peter Frank of Whitefish won the men's 5K in 17:19.8 and Nicole Murray of Whitehall the women's 5K in 19:55.4.

Cody Moore of Kalispell won the men's trifecta and Elizabeth Paddock of Missoula the women's trifecta. That includes the 5K, 10K and mile races.

For complete results, log on to competitivetiming.com.