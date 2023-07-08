EAST HELENA — Fans showed up in droves to the final night of the East Helena NRA Rodeo on Saturday, so much so that for the first time in event history, ticket sales were halted.

The grandstands were packed and there was no more standing room to be had.

It was a fitting send-off for the original arena and spot where such an iconic and beloved event has been put on for six decades. Beginning in 2024, the East Helena Rodeo will be held at a different location, not far from its current one.

“I couldn’t even imagine what it was like 60 years ago, I’ve only been rodeoing here for five or six years,” Helena native Gavin Beattie said. “We’ve done really good here…

“I have the arena record [in team roping] here and it’s getting torn down on Monday, so I’ll always have this arena record. I always thought that was pretty sweet.”

“This rodeo is a great rodeo,” East Helena’s Chad Turner said. “A lot of locals help a lot to put it on, from what I see, as far as running the chutes and helping and setting up…

“This year is our last year and we’re gonna be on new ground [next year], so it’s nice to be here one last time. I think everybody is excited to go to the next facility, too, I think it’ll be a good change.”

Turner and Beattie entered Saturday night as the NRA’s top header and heeler, and while they couldn’t get a calf roped, they’ll hold onto that distinction as the march toward the NRA Finals this fall continues.

“Kind of a bad steer that fell down,” Beattie said. “We knew he was a bad steer to begin with, but you get what you get.”

Beattie works for Turner, who, along with his wife, Paje, own Turner Performance Horses. Beattie said he doesn’t consider Turner as much his boss as a member of the family.

The pair has combined to win north of $7,000 team roping this summer. Beattie entered Saturday first in the NRA All-Around Cowboy rankings ($4,684.17), while Turner sat third ($3,719.67).

“We always rope together [at work], and we decided we were gonna rope this year,” Beattie said. “So far, we’ve been winning. We just gotta keep catching them and keep winning. There’s always next week.”

Paje had better luck in her team roping run with Clint Craig, posting a time of 7.5 seconds, which was good enough for third in Saturday’s go-round.

Paje also logged a 4.6-second effort in the ladies breakaway roping.

“She was a [4.6] in the breakaway and she was a 7.6 heeling for Clint Craig, another guy who works for me,” Chad said. “They had a pretty good rodeo…They completed the course, and that’s the main thing.”

Beattie’s brother, Logan, won Saturday’s steer wrestling go-round with a time of 4.8 seconds, edging fellow Helena cowboy Kolby Bignell (5.0) and Glendive’s Ben Ayre (5.2).

Logan finished second overall in the event, winning $672.10. He was beaten by Helena’s Timmy Sparing (4.7 seconds), who took home $878.90.

“Oh Logan, he’s a hoot,” Gavin said with a smile. “He’s an oddball from the family, being a steer wrestler. I don’t know where it came from. He’s a good brother. We have our little brotherly fights, but it’s all love though.”

Coram’s Dalton May won the bareback event with a 75-point ride on Saturday. He pocketed $526.40.

Helena’s Nicolas Dinnocenzo’s 78-point bull ride edged Caleb Oshea’s 76-point ride.

Four barrel racers broke into the 16-second bracket on Saturday, including Shepherd’s Tannis Kramer, who posted the quickest time (16.04 seconds). She took home $1,394.96, while Wolf Creek’s Payton Levine also cracked a $1,000 payday with a 16.17-second run, which netted winnings of $1,145.86.

Havre’s Jade Nystrom and Dennis Barta tied with Polson’s Dallas VonHeeder and John Vermedahl with a 5.7-second team roping run on Saturday. Each pair won $927.08.

Busby’s Justin Whiteman bested the field with a 75-point saddle bronc ride, earning $667.40.

Cut Bank’s Nolan Conway was the lone cowboy to break into the 10-second barrier in the tie down roping event with his 9.8-second run ($1,070.66).

Lewistown’s Hollie Wichman’s 2.7-second effort in ladies breakaway roping netted her a first-place payday of $1,545.13, while Geraldine’s Ellie Meeks and Choteau’s Celie Salmond tied for second and each won $1,050.69.