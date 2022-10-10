BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games is adding electronic sports to the list of events offered by the organization.
The virtual Esports Rocket League tournament for recreational and competitive players is Nov. 5-6.
There is a 1 v 1 tournament set for Saturday, Nov. 5 and a 3 v 3 tournament set for Sunday, Nov. 6.
Both tourneys start at noon and the check-in begins at 11:45 a.m.
The fee is $10 for 1 v 1 and $75 for 3 v 3. The fee includes a BSSG T-shirt. Participants will be chasing a gold, silver or bronze medal like they do in other BSSG events.
The finals in most BSSG sports are July 14-16 2023 in Billings.
To register or to learn more about the virtual Esports Rocket League tournament, visit bigskygames.org and click on "Esports." For information, call 406-254-7426.
