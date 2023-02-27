BILLINGS — “Play hard, play fast and play smart.”
That’s what first-year Billings Outlaws coach Kerry Locklin told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in early February of what he expected of this year’s Champions Indoor Football league team.
With their fourth day of practice of the 2023 training camp Monday morning, the Outlaws look to be sticking to that plan.
Fundamentals were being addressed, drills were executed and one-on-one coaching and teaching were on display at an early morning practice Monday at Eagle Seeker Community Center, formerly the Shrine Auditorium.
All of the evaluation is leading up to who will make the roster before the first game of the year.
The Outlaws open the season March 10 at Omaha (Nebraska). Their first home game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is March 20 against Topeka (Kansas) at 6:30 p.m.
The Outlaws offensive coordinator this year is Gabriel Martinez. Tae Brooks is the defensive coordinator. Myniya Smith is the offensive line coach and Preston Roberts is coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks.
“We are still in the early evaluation period,” said Locklin on Monday. “We are trying to figure them out and they are trying to figure us out.”
Locklin explained that early during camp the coaching staff is “just trying to get the team put together and see where the chemistry is and how good of a team they are and how football savvy wise they are. And then we are shaping them into our philosophy of Outlaw football, how we play it and prepare for it and approach it. We have to teach them all our stuff, our philosophy and mindset.”
Quarterback Vincent Espinoza, 29, of Madera, California, said he is enjoying being in Big Sky Country. He has played for the Bay Area Panthers, Iowa Barnstormers and Spokane Shock in the Indoor Football League and the Salina (Kansas) Liberty of the CIF.
“The offense is clicking, but we still have a lot of things to work on,” said Espinoza. “The practice situation is great and the coaches are punctual and know what they are talking about. I love it.”
Espinoza said the team is “building chemistry from the O-Line to running back to receivers to quarterbacks. Just chemistry to routes and why we are doing it.”
The Outlaws will feature a team from veterans to rookies.
Players in camp who were with last year’s Outlaws team that finished 8-4 and advanced to the CIF semifinals include: Brasean Steward II, DNerius Antoine, Rodrick Jarrett, Davonte Brown, Nikedrek Gooden, Jamario Benson and Eddie Hamilton.
Wide receiver Phil Harding is from Pittsburgh and played for Saint Vincent College in his home state of Pennsylvania.
“It’s my rookie season. I’m very excited about it and ready to make some big plays as a team,” Harding said. “We are hoping to win. We have to work hard every day and execute and plan.”
Harding explained that for the most part things were going well, but if a miscue occurs there is time in camp to correct the problems.
“There is a few mistakes we make, but we just have to get it right and learn from our mistakes,” he said. If a player or the team as a whole scrambles a play, those in camp are moving forward with a “next-play mentality,” Harding said.
Josh Batiste, 27, is a running back who has played for Sioux City (Iowa), Gillette, and Omaha of the CIF.
He explained that the practices have been “organized” and “the coaches are installing a lot of discipline.”
While it is early in the process, Batiste believes there is potential for the Outlaws to have a winning season.
“I feel like this is a team that will be able to ball and beat teams,” Batiste said. “It starts with discipline and coach is making sure we are paying attention to all the details.”
So far those in camp have been gelling said Batiste.
“I feel like everyone has a good bond and spirit,” he said. “We just try to lift each other and make sure everyone is on top of their game.”
Espinoza said that while he wants to win and play well, he also wants to provide inspiration to others in the community. He has two sons, 9-year-old Cameron and 6-year-old Jaylen.
“My goal is to inspire others to relentlessly chase their dreams, just to inspire,” Espinoza said. “I have two kids, two sons.”
One message Espinoza said he hopes to share with others is “Just to do good and focus on being the best version of you every single day and this world would be so much better.”
Happy to be at Eagle Seeker Community Center
Locklin said the Outlaws were happy with their new practice home of the Eagle Seeker Community Center.
The Billings-based Native American Development Corporation purchased the Shrine property on Broadwater Avenue this past October.
“It’s a real good facility,” Locklin said. “I’m glad they came on board and helped us out. They helped us out tremendously. We really appreciate what they did for us.”
Last year in their inaugural season the Outlaws practiced at the Billings Sports Plex, but that facility was sold in November to a Colorado-based family entertainment company.
Late in the third week of February, team officials announced the Outlaws, who play all of their home games at Metra, would be practicing at Eagle Seeker Community Center.
