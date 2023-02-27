BILLINGS — “Play hard, play fast and play smart.”

That’s what first-year Billings Outlaws coach Kerry Locklin told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in early February of what he expected of this year’s Champions Indoor Football league team.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Tags

Load comments