MISSOULA — Even before Conall Powers stepped up into the octagon Saturday night, he stirred a spirited crowd of more than 1,000 into a frenzy.

As he strutted into the spotlight, it was plain to see the personable 22-year-old from Missoula was who the fans came to watch. And the former Sentinel wrestler did not disappoint.

Making his mixed martial arts pro debut in the Fusion Fight League's Fights Under the Lights at Ogren-Allegiance Park, Powers dominated his opponent from Las Vegas, Eli Jamerson. The match was stopped midway through the first round after the hometown hero put on a fierce display of ground and pound.

Afterwards, he thanked his father Matthew, leader of the local Dogpound Fight Team. Together, they might just be the two best ambassadors for their sport in western Montana.

"It almost brings tears to my eyes to be honest," Conall said of the warm reception he received. "It's hard for me to keep it straight sometimes because it's overwhelming.

"All the love, I don't deserve it, man. I'm just a fighter. When I walk out and I hear something like that, something me and my pa have built, it's a big part of our life and I couldn't ask for more."

It hasn't always been a career of fairytale endings for the young man who uses the fight nickname "Peter Pan." Last summer he lost in the first round in a Fights Under the Lights amateur bout.

That experience lit a fire under him.

"Just countless hours of work in the dark ... You know, it's a very lonely sport," Powers confided. "Then to be able to pull yourself back from a hometown loss like I did and really just hit the grindstone, it's just been relentless nonstop work."

You could have predicted Conall would respond the way he did following his 2022 loss based on his love of the fight game. It shines through in his mannerisms and even in his choice of loud pink trunks for Saturday's bout.

Personality is a big part of the equation for MMA fighters that make it on the pro level. The featherweight Powers, who embraced a new training system over the past 12 months, seems to understand that a little better than most.

"I've been around this sport my entire life and I know what works and what doesn't and I know what people like and what they don't," he said. "I designed my alter ego so on fight day I'm calling on Peter Pan for the day. I give him his own personality, but outside the cage I can be my normal self.

"The Peter Pan alter ago is what I picked up over the years, listening to a lot of fight interviews and watching the sport."

Powers wasn't the only Missoula fighter to come away feeling good about Saturday night. Cameron Mason opened the action with a bantamweight win over Cy McMurrey of Billings via rear naked choke hold in 45 seconds.

"Honestly I was pretty nervous yesterday, but I woke up this morning and I said, 'Man I got this in the bag,'" Mason said. "This is my calling man. I grew up a fighter. I trained my whole life. I'm surrounded by a bunch of amazing fighters and they're just going to elevate me and keep pushing me.

"My first fight was a 49-second TKO. I'm not a wrestler but I had to show some of my wrestling skills tonight."

Unfortunately for Missoula's Justin Harbison, he was denied his heavyweight pro debut because his opponent failed to show up. The full-time fighter has worked hard to elevate his skills after dominating an amateur bout at last year's Fights Under the Lights.

"It's frustrating," he said. "My goal is to get to the big show."

Several area fighters suffered losses. Kaden Fallgreen of Stevensville was knocked out in the second round by Timothy Curry of Great Falls. Holden Kettenring of Missoula suffered his first amateur loss by unanimous decision to Isaac Casey of Great Falls, who showed off his impressive wrestling skills.

"The first round I didn't stick to my game plan," said Casey, who finished second as a high schooler in Washington's state wresting meet. "Taking (wrestling) shots, that was the key the whole time. Second round I started taking shots. I have to learn from it and get stronger and faster."

Victor's Garritt Gleason lost in his amateur debut to Tavaress Swann of Great Falls. Gleason was knocked out in the second round. Shawn Kline of Missoula was stopped in the first round by Daniel Molina of Las Vegas.

Sterling Ritch of Coeur d'Alene retained his amateur heavyweight title with a win over Mason Garfield of Wolf Point via ground and pound in the third round. Austin Clayton of Pittsburgh won his pro debut over Erik Teer of Bozeman via referee stoppage in the first round.