Former Carroll College student, Susannah Scaroni, captured the Boston Marathon’s wheelchair division championship recently.

Scaroni, 31, traversed the 26.2-mile rain-soaked course with a clocking of 1:41:45, while finishing literally a mile ahead of the runner-up placer.

Scaroni won despite a mechanical issue, when a wheel became loose and she had to stop and pull out her Allen wrench to tighten it as quickly as possible. She then managed to maintain her huge lead over the other competitors. This was her ninth entrance in the Beantown race, having previously posted a pair of second-place finishes, and coming in third three times.

This is her fourth major marathon victory, having previously captured the Los Angeles (twice), Chicago and New York City Marathons. She also owns a runner-up medal in the London Marathon, and in 2021 Scaroni garnered the Paralympics 5000 meters gold medal with a new world record 10:52.57.

Originally from Tekoa, Washington, Scaroni attended Carroll College from 2010-11, before transferring to the University of Illinois-Champagne, where she currently trains with the school's wheelchair racing team.

Other local area athletes completing the 2023 Boston Marathon run included Nathan Wellington in 2:54:00, Mike Hahn (49) at 3:10:31 and Jana Garza in 3:23:37.