DILLON — Former NBA player Chris Herren shot heroin for eight years, which derailed his basketball career and his life in general.
Now 13 years sober, Herren has travelled around the country in efforts to keep others from falling into the same trap. His latest stop was in Dillon on Tuesday afternoon.
As part of his Herren Talks program, he spoke to Dillon high and middle school students about his struggle with substance abuse. With his visit to Dillon, Herren has brought the program to all 48 contiguous states.
"I started speaking about 10 years ago. Over the years I've been able to focus on prevention, education and recognizing the beginning of addiction," Herren said. "It's important to focus on the beginning and not just the end."
Herren, a Massachusetts native, was named to the McDonald's All-American team before committing to play basketball at Boston College in 1994. It was during his time there that he began using cocaine, a habit he was unable to kick for 15 years.
After just one season at Boston College, Herren lost his scholarship as drug use grew more prominent in his life. Determined to get back on the court, he played the next three seasons at Fresno State.
"I got into cocaine and lost my scholarship but got back into basketball a year later at Fresno State," Herren said. "I continued to struggle with my addiction into my professional career. I got into OxyContin and pain killers, which eventually led me to heroin."
Herren averaged 15 points per game at Fresno State and was drafted 33rd overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1999. He had his first significant playing time and a starting role the following season with the Boston Celtics.
As a Massachusetts athlete, playing for the Celtics appeared to be a dream come true for Herren. But his OxyContin addiction became so extreme, he once purchased the drug in his Celtics warm-up gear five minutes before taking the floor.
"I looked at the clock and there were 20 minutes left," Herren said. "So I left warm-ups, stood outside on the corner in my Celtics stuff in the rain, waiting for him to deliver OxyContin," Herren said. "I ran back into the arena, they introduced my name and I hit the floor."
While Herren kept his addiction a secret from his wife and children, it was in the spotlight on two separate occasions during his time in Boston. He was charged with heroin possession in 2007, then was found unconscious after driving into a utility pole under the influence in 2008.
"When I woke up the officer said, 'you've been dead for 30 seconds home boy'," Herren said.
After his season with the Celtics, Herren played professional basketball overseas until 2008. His struggle with addiction continued until he went through rehabilitation treatment in August 2008.
He has been sober ever since.
Herren said he has spoken to more than a million students and athletes since beginning Herren Talks in 2009. He has spoken to a wide range of audiences from high-profile professional teams to small schools like Dillon Middle.
"You know, I've been doing this for more than 10 years now and Montana was a state I hadn't been to yet," he said. "Now there's only Alaska and Hawaii left."
After speaking at Beaverhead County High School on Tuesday morning, Herren spent time in the Dillon Middle School gym. He told his story of addiction and voiced the importance of communication about substance abuse to the students.
At the conclusion of his speech, Herren received applause and offered to take questions from the middle school students, many of which took advantage of the opportunity.
"When kids hear that a drug speaker is coming they think horror stories and fear tactics," Herren said. "They think of that rather than the beginning of addiction and that, you know, is pivotal."
"I think a talk like this gives kids a certain level of comfort to go talk to someone. There will be more than a few in the bleachers sitting on secrets and protecting family members. So hopefully this empowers them to reach out to someone and talk about it."
Herren's closing remarks at the middle school were about how his addiction threatened to take away things he loved, including basketball and his family. He then related the message to the students, warning of the dangers drug abuse can cause even at an early age.
Herren Talks has been an active program for ten years alongside Herren Projects, his foundation for rehabilitation placement and recovery support. He also has rehabilitation centers that have been open for nearly four years.
While Herren's programs have reached famous athletes such as Steph Curry and David Ortiz, he told students at Dillon Middle School that his most impactful moment involved an 8-year-old boy in Pennsylvania.
"It was a cold, snowy day in Pennsylvania and I was giving a speech. I saw the door open and it was an 8-year-old boy who wasn't wearing shoes," Herren said. "He sat down right in front of me and said 'my parents are at home doing drugs right now, can you go talk to them?'"
According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 143 Montanans died from a drug overdose in 2019. Montana also has the highest suicide rate of any state in the country.
Additional information on Herren's story and programs can be found at herrentalks.com. ESPN's 30 for 30 episode titled "Unguarded" also tells Herren's story and is available on ESPN+.
