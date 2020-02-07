BILLINGS — BreeAnn Cochran of the Hays Amateur Boxing Club won the championship in her age and weight division at the National Silver Gloves Boxing tournament on Feb. 1 in Independence, Missouri.

Cochran defeated Emily Ball of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, by technical knockout after the second round of the title bout to capture the 119-pound, 11-12-year-old division belt.

According to Hays Amateur Boxing Club head trainer Jon Jay Mount, Cochran is the first female from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation to win a national boxing championship.

The Hays club had two other competitors at the tournament. Diana Old Elk was eliminated in the third round of her first fight in the 100-pound, 11-12-year-old bracket, while Alec Grant (80 pounds, 9-10 bracket) lost by decision.

Mount said there were more than 600 boxers registered at this year's National Silver Gloves tournament.

