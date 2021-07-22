MISSOULA — Lindsay Ockler has a laundry list worth of national gymnastics events she has competed or trained at.
Florida, California, Texas, Utah and most major competitions in Montana, the 2021 Frenchtown graduate and Southeast Missouri State commit has been around plenty in her gymnastics career.
Now, she can add yet another to her list.
Ockler was invited to train at the United States National Team Camp in Indianapolis, Indiana. The camp finished Thursday.
Ockler, who lives in Huson, is a two-time Level 10 National Qualifier and two-time Level 10 Montana State Champion.
Ockler achieved her personal-best All-Around score of 37.950 for second at the Metroplex Challenge during her junior season. She is also a Level 9 Region 2 All-Around Champion and was a Region 2 All-Star, finishing second with Mismo Gymnastics as a team at Level 10 Nationals. She is a three-time state champ, two-time national qualifier and was a Level 9 regional champ.
Ockler trains at Mismo Gymnastics in Missoula where she is coached by Kelley Durbin Williams, Angie Ferree and Aspen Serrania.
